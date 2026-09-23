Guinean singer Grand P responded publicly after his girlfriend Mariame Kaba shared photos of herself in a hospital gown on her bed

The petite musician, who has a rare genetic condition, began dating Mariame in 2025 after his split from Ivorian socialite Eudoxie Yao

Grand P's message to Mariame raised eyebrows as he hinted he suspected something about her hospitalisation

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Guinean singer Moussa Sandiana Kaba, widely known as Grand P, has publicly responded to worrying photos shared by his girlfriend, Mariame Kaba, showing her dressed in a hospital gown and seated on a hospital bed.

Grand P Reacts as his girlfriend Mariame Kaba gets undergoes surgery. Photo source: @grand_p

Source: Instagram

The images, which Mariame posted on her own social media page, showed her looking subdued as she rested in what appeared to be a medical facility.

Grand P wasted no time in reposting the pictures on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, accompanying them with a message that was both tender and telling.

"Humm speedy recovery. Madam, but tell me, I hope it's not what I think. I'm coming to visit you," the singer wrote, leaving fans curious about what exactly he suspected regarding her condition.

Grand P and Mariame Kaba's relationship

Grand P, who lives with a rare genetic condition that significantly affected his physical growth, first introduced Mariame to the public in 2025.

Like him, Mariame is petite, and the singer did not hold back in expressing how much she means to him when he revealed the relationship.

"My chicken's wings. Look how beautiful they are. Thank you, Lord. Very bad for the neighbour. Miss Kaba, let bygones be bygones. You are the source of my happiness, and I desire nothing more than to have you by my side in life. Come closer and comfort this heart that is just asking to vibrate to the rhythm of your love," he wrote at the time.

The relationship came after Grand P's high-profile romance with Ivorian socialite Eudoxie Yao, which had attracted significant media attention across West Africa.

Grand P's message raises questions

The musician's phrasing in his September 23 post drew particular attention. His suggestion that Mariame's hospitalisation might be connected to something he already suspected left followers speculating, though he offered no further clarification at the time.

No additional details about the nature of Mariame's illness or her current condition have been made available.

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Source: YEN.com.gh