Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has been named among the 824 lawyers-in-waiting who are expected to be officially called to the Bar as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Ghana

The GHOne TV presenter stole the spotlight at the event with her breathtaking look and flawless makeup

Some social media users have congratulated Serwaa Amihere after the first video surfaced on TikTok

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has successfully been called to the Bar, marking a significant milestone in her career.

The GHOne TV presenter looked elegant in her stylish outfit and arrived at the venue for the official ceremony in grand style.

Serwaa Amihere gets called to the bar

Serwaa Amihere gets called to the bar

Fashion entrepreneur Serwaa Amihere has made her mentor, Nana Aba Anamoah, her family, and friends proud after being called to the Bar.

In a viral video, the newest celebrity lawyer was seen with her beautiful mother, her sister Maame Gyamfuaa, and a friend as they shared the special moment.

Ghanaians congratulate Serwaa Amihere on passing bar

Some Ghanaian celebrities and media personalities have congratulated Serwaa Amihere for showcasing her dedication and hard work throughout her legal studies.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

GiovaniCaleb stated:

"This is truly beautiful. Congratulations 🎆 Esq."

maaadwoa233 stated:

"I’m so proud of her. 🥰🥰 When opportunities are handed out to you, make good use of them."

abenatima stated:

"I'm proud of you."

alberthowardcromw commented:

"Congratulations 👏👏👏."

Ms Pera stated:

"Beautiful 🤩."

Kojo Frank stated:

"So adorable 🥰🥰🥰."

benjaminntsu stated:

"Congratulations."

janey stated:

"God would never have shamed her."

Mannye Naa Odey_Miss Gamashie quipped:

"Another case study for my students for the rest of the Semester!! whaaaaaaat✌️💞💞💞."

Nana Aba Anamoah praises Serwaa Amihere Esq

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has commended Serwaa Amihere for being an outstanding broadcaster and one of the few celebrity lawyers in Ghana.

She recounted the sleepless nights during which her proud mentee had to study for her Bar exams while juggling media work, influencing gigs, and other responsibilities.

GHOne TV's Serwaa Amihere studies for her Bar exams. Photo credit: @thenanaaba.

"I can hardly find the words to express how proud I am of you. Seeing you getting called to the Bar tomorrow fills me with immense joy and admiration. It feels like only yesterday when we first met. You were bright eyed, determined, and full of dreams that some people doubted you could achieve."

"I saw the fire in you. I saw how you pushed through every obstacle, how you sacrificed comfort and fun, how you gave your all when it mattered most. You refused to let the noise of the naysayers drown out your purpose, and today you stand tall. Proof that resilience, discipline, and grace never go unrewarded."

"This milestone is not only about being called to the Bar but about the strength of your spirit. The sleepless nights, late-night snacking, returning headaches, teardrops, and the fear of failing have all paid off. You have earned every bit of this moment. I could not be prouder to call you my mentee, and even more proud to call you my friend. I loved you staggeringly then and still do. Keep shining, Serwaa. The world is yours to conquer. With immense pride and love ❤️."

Fella Makafui congratulates Serwaa Amihere

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has congratulated Serwaa Amihere on being called to the Bar on October 10, 2025.

The YOLO star disclosed that her manager was among the over 800 lawyers-in-waiting at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Fella Makafui looked gorgeous in a stylish suit while rocking her signature hairstyle at the event.

Serwaa Amihere prepares for her Bar exams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Serwaa Amihere, who was seen preparing for her Bar exams in a viral video.

The popular media personality showed off her bare face without makeup as she wore a casual outfit to study for her exams.

Some social media users commented on Serwaa Amihere's video, which has gone viral on Instagram.

