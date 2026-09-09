Music producer Appietus shared a video with Barosky in the studio on Wednesday, September 9, just days after the veteran highlife musician returned to Ghana

Barosky, known as Isaac Obeng Mensah, was repatriated from Manchester on September 7 after distressing footage of him on the streets went viral

The studio session raised curiosity among fans about whether the reunion could spark a new musical project between the two

Veteran highlife musician Barosky has stepped back into a recording studio, joining renowned music producer Appietus less than a week after touching down in Ghana following a troubling spell in the United Kingdom.

Barosky visits Appietus' studio after returning from the UK. Photo source: @appietusinthemix

Source: Facebook

Appietus, born Appiah Dankwah, took to Facebook on Wednesday, September 9, to share a video of the two musicians, with both men seen singing in what appeared to be a warm and spirited session.

It was a striking contrast to the footage that had recently dominated social media and thrust Barosky back into public consciousness.

Barosky's return from Manchester

Barosky, whose real name is Isaac Obeng Mensah, was repatriated to Ghana on Monday, September 7, after footage showing him in distress on the streets of Manchester circulated widely online and prompted concern from fans and officials alike.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed that the government had fully funded his return and was supporting him with psychosocial assistance and financial aid as he readjusts to life back home.

The studio visit with Appietus therefore carries real weight. Rather than the haunting images that had defined his recent public profile, Barosky is now being seen in a creative space, doing what made him a household name in Ghanaian music circles.

A possible new chapter for Barosky

Appietus offered no details on what the two were recording or discussing during the session, but the video left plenty of room for speculation. Seeing a veteran musician sing alongside one of Ghana's most accomplished producers naturally raises the question of whether a new musical collaboration could be in the works.

Appietus has worked extensively within Ghana's highlife and hiplife scenes over the years and has previously had professional ties with Barosky, making the reunion feel like more than just a casual visit.

For Barosky, whose career spans several decades, the session signals that his passion for music remains very much alive despite the difficult circumstances that preceded his homecoming.

The moment offers a quietly hopeful image of a musician finding his footing again, one studio session at a time.

Watch the Facebook video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh