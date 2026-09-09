Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams said he visited heaven and saw one of his elders driving a white Range Rover that shone like a diamond

UK-based Ghanaian pastor Rev Dr Kwame Amakye Gilbert publicly disputed the Archbishop's account during a radio interview

Rev Amakye Gilbert questioned how a worldly vehicle could exist in heaven, accusing some preachers of straying from Christian principles to impress people

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A UK-based Ghanaian pastor has openly challenged a claim made by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, founder of Action Chapel International Ministry, who stated that he witnessed vehicles in heaven during a recent visit, including one of his elders behind the wheel of a gleaming Range Rover.

UK Pastor Challenges Archbishop Duncan-Williams' Claim of Seeing Range Rover in Heaven

Source: Facebook

Archbishop Duncan-Williams shared the account during a sermon, describing the experience as one of many astonishing things he encountered that he struggles to explain.

He recounted seeing Elder Sackey in heaven, driving a white Range Rover that radiated like a diamond, with the elder's entire body bathed in light.

"There were so many surprises when I went to heaven, things that I don't even talk about because I can't make sense out of it. Like, I saw cars in heaven; I saw Elder Sackey in heaven driving a beautiful car, a white Range Rover, and it was shining like a diamond, and his whole body was full of light. And then I said, 'Papa'. I was shocked. I was in shock to see a Range Rover in heaven," the Archbishop said.

Pastor pushes back on Duncan-Williams account

Rev Dr Kwame Amakye Gilbert took issue with the Archbishop's comments during an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

While making clear his respect for Duncan-Williams, he described the claim as fundamentally incompatible with Christian teaching.

The UK-based pastor argued that earthly objects, particularly consumer goods like luxury cars, have no place in heaven, and suggested that some religious leaders bend their messaging to win approval from their congregations rather than upholding doctrinal standards.

"I vividly and boldly tell you that in Christianity, there are principles you must follow, but because you want to impress people, you divert from them. You and I can testify that from what the Archbishop said, a Range Rover is a worldly thing. How did it get to the place he mentioned?" Rev Amakye Gilbert said.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Debate over heavenly visions

Claims of visiting heaven have long sparked debate within Christian circles across Ghana and beyond, with some believers embracing such testimonies as divine vision while others, like Rev Amakye Gilbert, view them with theological scepticism.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams has not publicly responded to the pastor's remarks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh