Greater Accra Regional Minister Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo marked a major academic milestone after graduating from Methodist University

A graduation photo of the minister dressed in full academic regalia has drawn attention and warm reactions online

The achievement highlights Hon. Linda Ocloo's commitment to lifelong learning alongside her responsibilities as a public official

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Greater Accra Regional Minister Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo has added an impressive academic achievement to her name, graduating from Methodist University in what is being celebrated as a proud personal milestone.

A photograph taken on her graduation day shows the minister seated in full academic regalia, looking visibly pleased as she marked the occasion.

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo bags a Master's degree from Methodist University. Photo credit: @nablamedia.

Source: Instagram

Linda Ocloo's Methodist University achievement

Balancing the demands of public office with academic study is no small feat. For Hon. Linda Ocloo, reaching graduation day represents the kind of dedication and perseverance that such a goal requires.

Her achievement at Methodist University offers a glimpse into the more personal side of a minister whose professional life is firmly in the public eye.

Graduation carries a particular weight for many people. Beyond the certificate itself, it marks the culmination of long hours, deliberate effort, and a sustained commitment to seeing something through. That significance is not lost on those celebrating alongside Hon. Linda Ocloo.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Linda Ocloo's graduation

The graduation photo has attracted considerable attention on social media, with many people taking the opportunity to send congratulatory messages to the regional minister. Well-wishers celebrated both the milestone and the effort behind it.

Her accomplishment also serves as a reminder of the value of continuous learning, regardless of one's position or responsibilities.

As Hon. Linda Ocloo marks this chapter in her academic journey, the occasion stands as a personal achievement she can look back on with satisfaction in the years ahead.

The Instagram video is below:

Joshua Akuffo Dampare graduates from KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joshua Akuffo Dampare, the son of former IGP George Akuffo Dampare, who has graduated as a medical doctor from KNUST after seven years of training.

He shared the milestone in an Instagram post, reflecting on the experiences and friendships he gained along the way.

His graduation adds to a notable year for KNUST’s medical school, where former NSMQ contestants and 48 former Wesley Girls’ students also completed their training. Find out what Joshua said as he marked the end of his medical journey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh