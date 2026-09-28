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Adwoa Safo's Son Kelvin Gains Admission to US College, Proud Mum Celebrates Online
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Adwoa Safo's Son Kelvin Gains Admission to US College, Proud Mum Celebrates Online

by  Kofi Owusu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
2 min read
  • Sarah Adwoa Safo, former Dome-Kwabenya MP, took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate her son Kelvin's college admission in the US
  • Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong is the son of Adwoa Safo and former NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong
  • The post has drawn warm congratulatory messages from fans who praised the young man for his academic journey

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Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is bursting with pride after her son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, secured admission to a college in the United States.

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Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong's son, Kelvin Safo-Agyapong, secures admission to a college in the US. Photo source: @adwoasafo
Source: Instagram

Adwoa Safo shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, September 27, 2026, posting a photo of Kelvin posing in front of a white sports car at night.

Her caption left no doubt about how she felt:

"I am proud of you, Son. You made it to College. Keep making mum proud. Love you❤️."

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Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong's academic journey

Kelvin is the son of Adwoa Safo, daughter of the late religious leader and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the prominent Ghanaian politician and businessman, who previously served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central.

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This latest milestone builds on the former Dome-Kwabenya MP's son's earlier academic achievements in America, where he has been based for his education.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Kelvin graduated from Applewild School, a coed junior boarding and day school in Massachusetts, US, with a middle school diploma.

The college admission marks a significant step forward for the young man, who has been steadily carving out his own path in the United States while growing up in the public eye as the child of two of Ghana's most high-profile personalities.

The Instagram post of Adwoa Safo celebrating her son Kelvin's college admission is below:

Fans react to Kelvin's college milestone

The post quickly drew attention from followers, many of whom flooded the comments with warm messages for the young achiever.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@isabella_sarfo wrote:

"Congratulations 🍾🎊🎉 champ."

@heischoixx asked:

"Is he a rapper?"

@dsj.enny commented:

"Wow, congratulations. Keep soaring higher."

Adwoa Safo's son shows off new look

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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong’s 18th birthday celebration, where he showed off dreadlocks, earrings and a bold new look.

His mother, Adwoa Safo, shared a heartfelt message as social media users reacted to his transformation.

Kelvin’s new style drew comparisons to popular American rappers, marking a striking change from his earlier public image.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Kennedy AgyapongAdwoa Safo
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