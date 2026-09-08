Papa Urhobo, whose real name was Stephen Ebihor, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

The Delta State entertainer's wife had gone viral weeks earlier, appealing for funds to cover his mounting medical bills

A philanthropist known as 'The Lion' stepped in to cover his hospital costs and moved him to a VIP ward for specialist care

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigerian singer Papa Urhobo, real name Stephen Ebihor, has died after a prolonged illness. He passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, 8 September 2026, leaving behind a wife and children.

Papa Urhobo: Nigerian Singer Who Voiced Timaya's Ogologoma Dies After Long Illness

Source: Instagram

Known by fans as Papi or Papy Urhobo, the musician carved out a special place in Nigerian pop culture through his distinctive vocal contribution to Timaya's beloved hit Ogologoma.

Beyond that recognition, he was a well-regarded figure within Delta State's entertainment scene, particularly in Asaba, where he was considered a cornerstone of the local music community.

Family statement on Papa Urhobo's death

The family, alongside members of the Asaba entertainment community, released an official statement confirming the loss.

"With profound sadness, we acknowledge the passing of our dear brother, friend, colleague, and fellow entertainer, Stephen Ebihor Aka Papy Urhobo," the statement read.

Loved ones urged the public to exercise caution before sharing any information about burial arrangements, stressing that no official announcement had been made on that front.

They also called on fans and colleagues to keep his wife and children in their prayers during what they described as an extremely difficult period.

Viral appeal and last-minute help

Weeks before his death, Papa Urhobo's wife took to social media with an emotional video appeal, revealing that her husband's health had deteriorated severely and that the family could not afford the cost of his treatment. The clip spread widely online, drawing significant public attention.

Philanthropist Dr Hilary Obi Ibegbulem, widely known as "The Lion," responded to the appeal by settling the singer's outstanding medical bills and arranging for him to be moved into a VIP hospital ward where he could receive specialist care. Despite those efforts, the musician did not survive his illness.

Papa Urhobo's death has left a visible gap in the Delta State entertainment community, and tributes from fans and colleagues have begun to pour in across social media platforms.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh