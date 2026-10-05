NDC has confirmed that Ghana Digital Centres Limited CEO Dzifa Gunu was disqualified from the La Dadekotopon Constituency Secretary race

The NDC's Acting Director of Elections and IT, Mahdi Gibril, said Gunu failed to meet the party's six-month resignation requirement before filing

Gunu, who is a senior government appointee, has since appealed the disqualification decision, seeking to have it overturned

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Ghana Digital Centres Limited CEO Dzifa Gunu has been disqualified from contesting the La Dadekotopon Constituency Secretary position after falling short of the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) internal election requirements.

NDC disqualifies Ghana Digital Centres CEO Dzifa Gunu from the La Dadekotopon secretary race over its six-month resignation rule; he has appealed the decision. Image credit: Luc Gnago/Reuters

Source: UGC

The NDC's Acting Director of Elections and IT, Mahdi Gibril, confirmed the development in remarks to Citi News, stating that the regional elections committee had formally written to Gunu to inform him of the decision.

Why Gunu was disqualified

According to Gibril, the party's guidelines require that any aspiring candidate resign from their current position at least six months before filing a nomination.

Gunu, who heads Ghana Digital Centres Limited, had not met that condition by the time he submitted his nomination forms.

"Those that have been disqualified have the opportunity to appeal. Dzifa Gunu had filed, he appeared before the vetting committee, and there was a petition that until the time he was filing, he had not resigned. Per our guidelines, one has to resign for six months before filing," Gibril said.

Gibril explained that Gunu argued his appointment fell under the appointing authority's jurisdiction and that he had already submitted a resignation letter to that authority.

The committee, however, gave him additional time to furnish documentary proof of that resignation.

Rather than providing the requested evidence, Gunu subsequently wrote to the committee seeking clarity on his status, without attaching any supporting records.

Gunu appeals the decision

Gunu has since appealed against his disqualification, hoping to have the ruling reversed.

Gibril noted that all disqualified candidates are entitled to pursue this channel.

Separately, Gibril announced that the online portal for picking nomination forms for the constituency elections will open on Tuesday, 6 October, 2026 and remain open through 8 October, 2026.

The YouTube post below has the video in which NDC's Acting Director of Elections and IT, Mahdi Gibril, confirmed the disqualification.

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Source: YEN.com.gh