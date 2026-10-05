A helicopter went down into a river along Larada Street in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday morning, October 5, 2026

The cause of the crash remained unknown, and the number of passengers on board had not been confirmed at the time of the report

Nigerian Navy personnel from the Forward Operating Base joined emergency responders at the scene to search for survivors

A helicopter has crashed into a river in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, with several people feared dead following the incident on Monday morning, October 5, 2026.

Several feared dead as a helicopter reportedly crashes in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nigeria. Image credit: Grafissimo/iStock

Source: UGC

The aircraft went down into the river along Larada Street in Ilaje.

The cause of the crash had not been determined at the time of this report, and neither the total number of passengers on board nor the identities of any occupants had been confirmed.

Residents said emergency responders and security agencies moved swiftly to the scene after the helicopter came down. One resident described the frantic efforts underway, saying:

"As I speak with you, efforts are currently being intensified to locate possible survivors and ascertain the extent of casualties."

Nigerian Navy joins rescue operation in Ilaje

Personnel from the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) have been deployed to support the ongoing rescue operation.

Their involvement signals the seriousness with which authorities are treating the incident, given the challenges posed by the river terrain.

Jimoh Abayomi, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the crash when approached for comment, adding that he would provide further details in due course.

Helicopter crash: What is known so far

Non-commercial air crashes involving helicopters, private jets, or training aircraft occur infrequently in Nigeria, with occasional minor incidents or rare fatal occurrences recorded over the years.

The Ondo State Government had not issued any official statement regarding the Ilaje crash at the time of this report.

This is a developing story, and more details are expected as rescue operations continue.v

Security aide recounts the final words before the helicopter crash that killed five, as Wicknell Chivayo’s pilot struggled in the clouds before silence. Image credit: Pilot Institute, Wicknell Chivayo

Source: UGC

Wicknell: Pilot's last words before fatal crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a security aide attached to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has given a harrowing account of the last radio transmissions made by a pilot before a helicopter crash that killed five people on September 30, 2026.

The aide, who was aboard a separate helicopter on the same return journey, said conditions in the sky deteriorated sharply while both aircraft were in the air.

The pilot carrying Chivayo suggested rerouting through Bromley to avoid the worsening weather.

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Source: YEN.com.gh