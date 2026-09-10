Raymond Kwaku, a popular Ghanaian soldier and internet personality, attended a US Naturalisation Ceremony on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

The ceremony, held at what appeared to be a Department of Homeland Security facility, saw service members reviewing citizenship documents before celebrating with American flags

Raymond Kwaku relocated to the United States to join the US Army after spending nearly two decades serving in the Ghana Armed Forces

Raymond Kwaku, the Ghanaian soldier and internet personality who captured widespread attention after going viral a few years ago, has officially become an American citizen.

Popular Ghanaian Soldier Raymond Kwaku becomes a US citizen over a year after joining the American army. Photo source: @raymondkwakusoldier1

Source: TikTok

His latest milestone comes over a year after he left the Ghana Armed Forces to enlist in the US Army in 2025.

Footage shared on his TikTok account on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, showed Raymond participating in a US Naturalisation Ceremony held indoors at what appeared to be a Department of Homeland Security facility.

The video captured rows of service members seated and reviewing their US citizenship documents before breaking into celebratory group photos, American flags in hand, with military and state flags forming the backdrop.

In a caption accompanying the footage, Raymond expressed gratitude to God, the US and its army for helping him get his citizenship.

He wrote:

"My God is the greatest. God bless America and bless the American army."

Raymond's journey from Ghana to US citizenship

Raymond Kwaku served in the Ghana Armed Forces for close to two decades after enlisting in 2005, before making the significant decision to relocate to the United States and join the US Army.

The transition attracted considerable attention from Ghanaians who had followed his career and social media presence over the years.

His naturalisation marks a major milestone in that journey, completing the formal process of becoming an American national while serving in the military.

The TikTok clip quickly gained traction online, drawing a wave of congratulatory messages from followers who have tracked his story from Accra to the US.

The TikTok video of Raymond Kwaku officially becoming a US citizen is below:

Reactions to Raymond Kwaku's US citizenship

YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of comments from fans and followers responding to Raymond Kwaku's latest milestone a year after relocating to the US from Ghana below:

Lavie wrote:

"As quickly as it goes, congratulations 🥂 🥳."

Abdul Mutalib said:

"I will join you one day Sir🙏."

Big BM commented:

"May you rise higher, sir 🫡."

brakatufrederick wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊. The new American is in town."

Popular GH content creator becomes US citizen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about content creator Mustapha Bekoe, who secured US citizenship after a five-year journey.

He shared his emotional experience of waiting, uncertainty and perseverance before taking the oath of allegiance.

His story captured the anxiety many immigrants face while pursuing a new status abroad, including sleepless nights and fear of setbacks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh