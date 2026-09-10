Raymond Kwaku: Popular Ghanaian Soldier Becomes US Citizen a Year After Joining US Army
- Raymond Kwaku, a popular Ghanaian soldier and internet personality, attended a US Naturalisation Ceremony on Wednesday, September 9, 2026
- The ceremony, held at what appeared to be a Department of Homeland Security facility, saw service members reviewing citizenship documents before celebrating with American flags
- Raymond Kwaku relocated to the United States to join the US Army after spending nearly two decades serving in the Ghana Armed Forces
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Raymond Kwaku, the Ghanaian soldier and internet personality who captured widespread attention after going viral a few years ago, has officially become an American citizen.
His latest milestone comes over a year after he left the Ghana Armed Forces to enlist in the US Army in 2025.
Footage shared on his TikTok account on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, showed Raymond participating in a US Naturalisation Ceremony held indoors at what appeared to be a Department of Homeland Security facility.
The video captured rows of service members seated and reviewing their US citizenship documents before breaking into celebratory group photos, American flags in hand, with military and state flags forming the backdrop.
In a caption accompanying the footage, Raymond expressed gratitude to God, the US and its army for helping him get his citizenship.
He wrote:
"My God is the greatest. God bless America and bless the American army."
Raymond's journey from Ghana to US citizenship
Raymond Kwaku served in the Ghana Armed Forces for close to two decades after enlisting in 2005, before making the significant decision to relocate to the United States and join the US Army.
The transition attracted considerable attention from Ghanaians who had followed his career and social media presence over the years.
His naturalisation marks a major milestone in that journey, completing the formal process of becoming an American national while serving in the military.
The TikTok clip quickly gained traction online, drawing a wave of congratulatory messages from followers who have tracked his story from Accra to the US.
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The TikTok video of Raymond Kwaku officially becoming a US citizen is below:
Reactions to Raymond Kwaku's US citizenship
YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of comments from fans and followers responding to Raymond Kwaku's latest milestone a year after relocating to the US from Ghana below:
Lavie wrote:
"As quickly as it goes, congratulations 🥂 🥳."
Abdul Mutalib said:
"I will join you one day Sir🙏."
Big BM commented:
"May you rise higher, sir 🫡."
brakatufrederick wrote:
"Congratulations 🎊. The new American is in town."
Popular GH content creator becomes US citizen
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about content creator Mustapha Bekoe, who secured US citizenship after a five-year journey.
He shared his emotional experience of waiting, uncertainty and perseverance before taking the oath of allegiance.
His story captured the anxiety many immigrants face while pursuing a new status abroad, including sleepless nights and fear of setbacks.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh