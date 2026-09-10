The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre arrested 27-year-old Hafsat Abubakar on September 4, 2026, over a forged document about OPay

The popular X influencer, who is also a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, allegedly circulated the false OPay shutdown claim through her X handle

OPay had already dismissed the shutdown rumours as false before filing a formal petition with the Nigerian police on Monday, August 31, 2026

A 27-year-old Nigerian X influencer has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) after allegedly creating and spreading a forged document falsely claiming that fintech company OPay was shutting down its operations.

Nigeria Police arrest X influencer Hafsat Abubakar, who allegedly forged an OPay shutdown document online. Photo source: @haifah_er_abba

Source: Twitter

Hafsat Abubakar, a Library and Information Science graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was taken into custody on September 4, 2026, following a formal petition filed by OPay Digital Services Limited on August 31, 2026, requesting an urgent police investigation into the fraudulent material.

How the OPay shutdown rumour unravelled

The Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer Anietie Iniedu shared the details of the arrest at a press briefing in Abuja, explaining that investigators traced the forged document back to posts made on the X account @haifah_er_abba, which is registered in Abubakar's name.

According to a Business Post Nigeria report, the popular social media influencer currently remains in police custody while investigations continue.

OPay had moved quickly to dismiss the shutdown claims before the arrest, publicly urging customers and the general public to disregard any misleading information circulating about its services.

The online influencer's arrest gained wider traction after popular Nigerian social media blogger Instablog9ja shared the news on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The Instagram post detailing the arrest of Nigerian X influencer Hafsat Abubakar is below:

Nigerians react to Hafsat Abubakar's arrest

The arrest drew strong reactions online, with many Nigerians welcoming what they saw as a necessary clampdown on the spread of misinformation.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@favouritecocoo wrote:

"Very what! Very good! They've turned the app to a place for sharing fake news."

@abba__bride said:

"It is about time mehn, let them start dealing with fake news sharers. Anything for social engagement."

@stanalieke commented:

"Why did she do this? Was she so sponsored by Opay competitors, or was she just chasing clout? I mean, going to the extent of forging documents to make the post is kind of extreme."

Ghanaian TikToker arrested over provocative video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on 27-year-old Ghanaian TikToker Abdulai Mohammed Saani, who was arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command over a provocative video linked to the death of Mion Lana, Mahamaru Abdulai.

He was apprehended at Kumbungu following intelligence-led investigations and transferred to the Northern Regional Police Headquarters in Tamale.

The arrest reignited debate over online commentary, public order and the limits of free speech, particularly amid heightened sensitivities surrounding the death of the traditional ruler.

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Source: YEN.com.gh