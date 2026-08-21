The Northern Regional Police Command arrested Abdulai Mohammed Saani at Kumbungu on Thursday, August 20, 2026

The 27-year-old TikToker was detained over a provocative video linked to the death of the late Mion Lana, Mahamaru Abdulai

Intelligence-led investigations by the Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department led to Abdulai Mohammed Saani's arrest

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A 27-year-old TikToker, Abdulai Mohammed Saani, has been arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command in connection with a provocative video he posted on the platform regarding the death of the late Mion Lana, Mahamaru Abdulai.

Police arrest 27-year-old Ghanaian TikToker Abdulai Mohammed Saani over a provocative video on the death of Mion Lana. Photo source: Citi 97.3fm

Source: Facebook

According to Citi 97.3 FM, the Northern Regional Police Command confirmed the arrest on Friday, August 21, 2026, stating that officers apprehended Saani at Kumbungu on August 20, 2026.

The TikToker's arrest came after intelligence-led investigations conducted by the Regional Police Intelligence and Criminal Investigations Departments.

Reports indicate that he has since been transferred to the Northern Regional Police Headquarters in Tamale, where investigations remain ongoing.

TikToker's arrest linked to chieftaincy sensitivity

The arrest comes amid heightened sensitivities surrounding the death of the Mion Lana, Mahamaru Abdulai, a traditional ruler whose passing drew significant public attention in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The police determined that Saani's TikTok content was provocative enough to warrant criminal investigation.

The TikTok post detailing the arrest of TikToker Abdulai Mohammed Sani is below:

Ghanaians react to TikToker's arrest

The news of Saani's detention stirred considerable debate online, with many social media users expressing relief while others raised concerns about the potential consequences his content could have had on public order.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ASOJA wrote:

"Thanks to Ghana Police. If not, this guy would've started something we all never prayed for."

Nash Apparatus commented:

"I knew this would happen, no matter the situation. This guy said so many that are hard to trace, especially concerning the deaths of Late Hon. Mutala and others. His presentations can bring the Ghana and beyond down."

Hudumaya added:

"15 years in prison with hard labour. I hope he gets that punishment."

Ghanaian TikToker Mamaone arrested over public remarks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the arrest of 49-year-old TikToker Mamaone in the Ashanti Region for making derogatory comments about President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama in a viral TikTok video.

As the case unfolds, it stirred a renewed national debate on the delicate balance between free speech and legal accountability in the realm of online commentary, highlighting the tensions that come with criticising public figures in today's digital age.

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Source: YEN.com.gh