NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi alleged that armed thugs sent by the Benue State Government stopped his convoy from entering communities affected by the Yelwata massacre on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Obi's team reported that projectiles were hurled at them during the confrontation, which he described as a deliberate effort to deny him access to the victims

The visit sparked sharp political debate online, with observers questioning whether the trip was driven by genuine concern or timed to coincide with the intensifying 2027 campaign season

Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate and newly ratified Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flag-bearer Peter Obi found his path to Yelwata in Benue State blocked on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, as he attempted to visit communities still reeling from the devastating Yelwata massacre.

Peter Obi, NDC presidential candidate, alleges Benue thugs blocked his convoy to Yelwata massacre victims, igniting political debate amid 2027 campaign tensions. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Obi, who was confirmed as the NDC's 2027 presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, alleged that armed thugs deployed by the Benue State Government were stationed along the road leading to the affected communities, preventing his convoy from advancing.

His team reported that objects were hurled at them during the standoff, characterising the incident as a calculated move to deny them entry to the area.

"They are throwing stones at us," Obi said.

The Benue State Government had not issued any response to the allegations at the time of this report.

The attempted trip came as campaigning ahead of the 2027 general elections began gathering pace, and the timing attracted immediate scrutiny from political observers and social media users alike.

The X post below has the video of Peter Obi speaking.

Reactions to the trail Benue incident

The incident generated widespread debate online, with many users weighing in on both the confrontation and the political implications of the visit.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

ljj paint @ljjpaints wrote:

"And so what? Former governor of Kaduna State was detained by Peter Obi in Anambra State; what happened? Obi is lucky"

@MrOlubabs said:

"Their loss. He should go back and leave them. If it's t..h..e governor, he's fumbled and has no shame."

@EmekaOraneche wrote:

"Alia/BAT/APC has played their last card!"

@BankyGbola9240 added:

"Your defeat for Benue go loud."

@Realshedtalks wrote:

"Leave the let them continue fooling themselves. This was the same venue that terrorist were killing their people like cow meat; people really need to learn the hard way, daf;t people everywhere"

The Yelwata massacre, which occurred in Benue State last year, left communities shattered and has continued to occupy a sensitive place in Nigeria's political discourse.

Obi's planned visit appeared designed to spotlight the victims' plight, though the circumstances surrounding the blocked access added fresh controversy to what was already a charged political moment.

Prophet Testimony prophesies to Peter Obi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony triggered reactions on social media with his prophetic message about the famed Nigerian political figure Peter Obi.

It all happened in a now-viral video where the man of God, while preaching, opened up about a vision he had.

In the video, Prophet Clement Testimony explained that he wanted the former Labour Party presidential aspirant to pay him a visit in Ghana so he could deliver a message to him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh