A beautiful video has emerged showing veteran Ghanaian actress Irene Opare and her daughter Fafa Kayi dancing and singing together as she marked another year older

Fafa Kayi is the only child of actress Irene Opare and Peace FM broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi, who dated between 1995 and 1998 but never married

Irene Opare was recently in the news after she and Fafa were spotted together at the funeral of her late mother, Alice Lydia Opare, in June 2026

A beautiful video of veteran Ghanaian actress Irene Opare has emerged as she celebrated her birthday alongside her daughter, Fafa Kayi.

Irene Opare shares a sweet dance moment with her daughter Fafa Kayi as she celebrates her 60th birthday. Image credit: Nkonkonsa.

Source: Instagram

Fafa Kayi is the only child of Irene Opare and Peace FM morning show host Kwami Sefa Kayi, popularly known as Chairman General.

The two media personalities were lovers between 1995 and 1998 while Sefa Kayi was still into acting, but the relationship ended without marriage.

Despite that, the pair have maintained a close and admired co-parenting bond over the years, with both regularly showing up for Fafa's milestones.

Irene Opare has kept up an annual tradition of publicly celebrating her daughter on Instagram each birthday, while Sefa Kayi has also been seen bonding warmly with Fafa in past videos.

The mother and daughter duo have continued to share touching public moments together well into Fafa's adult life.

Irene Opare and Fafa's sweet birthday dance

In a video shared by Nkonkonsa on Instagram, the pair were seen dancing and rejoicing while singing a Ghanaian tune together.

Fafa wished her mother a happy birthday as they shared a brief but beautiful moment, visibly enjoying each other's company.

The celebration comes just as Irene Opare marked her 60th birthday with a glamorous solo photoshoot, appearing in a black floor-length gown with sheer sleeves, intricate beadwork, and sparkling embellishments.

Alongside the photos, she shared a heartfelt message describing the milestone as "60 years of Grace and Greatness," referring to the occasion as reaching the "Sixth Floor" by grace and expressing gratitude for the life, blessings, and joy she has experienced.

Irene Opare and her daughter Fafa's sweet moment is below.

Irene Opare's emotional appeal to President Mahama

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Irene Opare broke down in tears while appealing directly to President John Dramani Mahama, saying she felt overlooked despite decades of loyalty to the party dating back to the PNDC era under the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

She pleaded for the government to support ageing actors while they are still healthy and able to work, rather than waiting until they fall sick or pass away before stepping in.

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Source: YEN.com.gh