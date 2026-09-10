Veteran Ghanaian actress Irene Opare marked her 60th birthday with a striking photoshoot and an emotional message dedicated to God

The actress appeared in a black floor-length gown with sparkling embellishments, gold earrings and a confident pose for the occasion

Irene Opare described turning 60 as reaching the "Sixth Floor" and reflected on the life, blessings and joy she has experienced

Veteran Ghanaian actress Irene Opare has turned 60, marking the occasion with a glamorous birthday photoshoot and a heartfelt tribute to God's grace.

Veteran actress Irene Opare celebrates her 60th birthday with a beautiful photo and a gratitude message. Image credit: Irene Opare

Source: Facebook

The actress took to social media to share the images alongside a personal message in which she described the milestone as a celebration of "Grace and Greatness."

She referred to reaching 60 as arriving at the "Sixth Floor," drawing on the metaphor to convey a sense of divine elevation and gratitude.

Irene Opare's 60th birthday look

For the photoshoot, Irene Opare wore a black floor-length gown featuring sheer sleeves, intricate beadwork and sparkling embellishments throughout.

She accessorised with gold earrings and a polished hairstyle, posing with one hand on her waist and a broad smile directed at the camera.

The overall presentation drew attention to both her style and the significance of the moment.

Irene Opare's birthday message

Beyond the visuals, Opare used the occasion to share where her heart was.

"This is 60 years of Grace and Greatness," she wrote in her post.

"I am on the Sixth Floor by Grace. I am a Senior Citizen. Lord, I am Grateful."

She went further to reframe the idea of growing older, writing that she was "not just counting the years but the life, blessings and joy" in her life.

The veteran actress also described her birthday as a reason to smile and affirmed her belief, stating plainly that "God is my Source."

The message was notable for its tone: reflective rather than celebratory in a conventional sense, rooted in faith and personal gratitude rather than public fanfare.

Having spent several years in Ghana's film and television industry, Irene Opare remains a recognised figure among the country's veteran actresses.

Her contribution to the local entertainment landscape has been acknowledged throughout her career, and her 60th birthday has given fans and followers a moment to mark the journey alongside her.

The Facebook birthday post of veteran actress Irene Opare is below.

Irene Opare appeals to Mahama for support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian actress Irene Opare’s appeal to President John Mahama for support. She spoke about her longstanding involvement in the PNDC tradition and her contributions to public education campaigns.

Opare became emotional as she recalled travelling ahead of Jerry John Rawlings, mobilising crowds and performing election education dramas. She urged the government to assist ageing entertainers while they are still healthy and able to work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh