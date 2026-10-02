Engineering students at Koforidua Technical University developed a machine targeting one of palm fruit processing's most labour-intensive stages

The students demonstrated how the machine works in a video shared by AskGhMedia on X on Thursday, October 1, 2026

The invention could reduce the manual effort required to separate palm fruits from their bunches ahead of further processing

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Engineering students at Koforidua Technical University (KTU) have built a machine capable of separating palm fruits from their bunches, offering a mechanised alternative to what has long been a physically demanding manual task.

KTU engineering students unveil a new invention to make palm fruit processing easier. Image credit: KTU, AskGhMedia

Source: Twitter

The Faculty of Engineering students showcased the invention in a video posted by AskGhMedia on X on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

Footage showed the students loading palm fruit bunches into the machine and walking viewers through how each component contributes to the separation process.

Palm Fruit processing in Ghana

Palm fruit harvesting is a significant part of Ghana's agricultural economy. Before the fruits can be processed further, they must first be stripped from the bunch, a step that is typically done by hand or with rudimentary tools.

The KTU students' machine targets precisely this bottleneck, aiming to reduce the physical workload and time involved at this early stage of production.

The demonstration gave observers a clear look at the machine in action, with the students explaining the mechanics as they operated it, underlining the practical thinking behind the project.

Student-led innovation at KTU

The project is part of a broader push within Ghanaian technical universities to move engineering education beyond the classroom.

Students at institutions like KTU are increasingly being encouraged to develop solutions that address real challenges in industries such as agriculture and food processing.

For the KTU team, building this machine provided a platform to apply their engineering knowledge to a tangible problem with economic relevance.

The video has since drawn considerable attention online, with many commentators noting the creativity involved and the potential value of locally developed agricultural technology.

It is worth noting that the demonstration, while promising, did not provide detailed figures on the machine's processing capacity, construction cost, or how it compares with existing commercial equipment.

Further testing and data would be needed before its readiness for large-scale use can be fully assessed.

Even so, the project stands as a meaningful example of student-driven innovation at KTU and the broader potential for Ghanaian engineering talent to contribute practical solutions to agricultural challenges.

The X video of the KTU students demonstrating their invention is below.

Ghana's first engineering university opens admission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences opening admissions for its 2026/2027 pioneer cohort, with programmes in engineering and agricultural sciences.

The students admitted will help shape the culture of Ghana’s first university dedicated to these fields as it begins academic activities at its Bunso campus. Applications close on October 11, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh