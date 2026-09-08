Akosua Serwaa, wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, broke down in tears during an emotional moment on stage at her lavish US birthday party

Her daughters rushed to hug her before more family members joined in for a group embrace and photo moment that touched many online

A separate video captured her dancing with one of her sons as guests sprayed money on her, adding further joy to the night

Akosua Serwaa, wife of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, broke down in tears during an emotional moment on stage at a lavish birthday party held in the United States.

Akosua Serwaa sheds tears in an emotional moment at her lavish US birthday party. Image credit: Dadzie TV.

Source: TikTok

The celebration formed part of a wider birthday season for Akosua Serwaa, who had earlier marked the day itself, September 1, 2026, in Cologne, Germany, alongside UK-based broadcaster Adwoa Saah, who flew in specially to spend the occasion with her.

Cologne's iconic Hohenzollern Bridge love-lock fence became a backdrop for the pair's day of shopping and sightseeing, with Adwoa Saah describing it as a privilege to stand by her side.

A more elaborate birthday bash followed in the US, where Akosua Serwaa's children joined her for the festivities.

Akosua Serwaa's emotional dance with her children

In a video shared by Dadzie TV on TikTok, Akosua Serwaa was seen standing on stage, visibly emotional and in tears as she attempted to thank the family, friends, and loved ones who had gathered for her celebration.

Its caption read:

"Watch the emotional moment Maame Akosua Serwaa Fosuh and her daughter took the stage to say a heartfelt thank you to family, friends and loved ones who joined her birthday celebration in the USA."

Her daughters quickly moved to her side and wrapped her in a hug as she struggled to compose herself, before more family members joined in for a group embrace and photo moment that closed out the touching scene.

The tribute carried particular weight given how private the family has largely kept their lives since Daddy Lumba's passing in July 2025.

The TikTok video in which Akosua Serwaa breaks down in tears is below.

A separate video shared by Ohemaa Official GH on Instagram captured another joyful highlight from the same celebration, showing Akosua Serwaa dancing with one of her sons as guests sprayed money on her, adding further colour to a night already filled with warmth and family unity.

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa's birthday dance

Viewers responded to the moment with an outpouring of emotion, with several admitting the clip moved them to tears.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

adepaa.gracewell wrote:

"Nations will celebrate you, mama. God is not finished with you."

Jennifer Serwaa Nwaedozie commented:

"Mama keeps hugging herself, awww God, I can't stop crying. God bless you so much, Maame Akosua Serwaa, I feel so blessed supporting you."

Missbabi39 said:

"God, God, you are God! Thank you for your love, peace, and patience for Mama Serwaa Fosu. What Lumba failed to do, you've used total strangers and friends to put smiles on her mouth, face, eyes, and lips. Thank you, Lord. But why am I crying?"

Esi_yeah_me added:

"She left everything to God, and He didn't disappoint her. God's favourite person, sending you love, Mama Serwaa. We will never forget you."

Womenofmovementministry wrote:

"No one can bring this mother, auntie, producer, woman down! This is what it looks like when God is for you."

Abigail_brempong commented:

"Who's cutting onions? Awww, may God grant this woman long life and good health, because she needs to enjoy every fruit of her labour."

Akosua Serwaa's neighbours share heartfelt testimonies

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, residents of Fanti New Town in Kumasi opened up about why they gave Akosua Serwaa a grand and emotional welcome during an earlier visit home.

One neighbour recalled how she treated everyone with kindness and generosity growing up, noting that "she never shied away from community events, even when she did not know the person."

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Source: YEN.com.gh