UK Lists 4 Approved English Test Providers for Foreigners Seeking Visas

The UK government published an official list of approved Secure English Language Test providers that visa applicants must use

The approved providers differ slightly depending on whether the applicant sits the test inside or outside the United Kingdom

Submitting results from an unapproved provider could result in visa refusal regardless of the score achieved

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The UK government has released an official list of approved Secure English Language Test (SELT) providers, identifying the specific bodies that foreign nationals must use when taking the mandatory English proficiency examination as part of their visa application.

The SELT is a distinct requirement from standard English language qualifications such as academic IELTS results used for university admissions.

UK has named approved SELT providers for visa applicants, with different options inside and outside Britain. Image credit: Christopher Furlong, Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

It is designed specifically to satisfy UK Visas and Immigration criteria and must be completed at an authorised test centre affiliated with one of the government-listed providers.

Approved SELT providers inside the UK

Applicants who are already in the United Kingdom may sit their test with one of four approved bodies: Trinity College London, the IELTS SELT Consortium, LANGUAGECERT, or Pearson.

Approved SELT providers outside the UK

Those applying from abroad face a slightly different set of options. Trinity College London does not operate in this category and is replaced by PSI Services (UK) Ltd. The remaining three providers, the IELTS SELT Consortium, LANGUAGECERT, and Pearson, appear on both lists.

The distinction carries practical significance for Ghanaians and other African nationals applying for UK visas, including student, work, and family routes. A result from any provider not featured on the official list will not be accepted, and the visa application could be refused regardless of the score the applicant achieved.

Foreign nationals are therefore advised to confirm which approved provider is available in their location before registering for a test, as using the wrong institution cannot be rectified after the fact.

UK issues new rule for foreign children joining relatives

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government has listed exactly what foreign children who join close relatives living in Britain are and are not permitted to do while residing in the country.

With this, children arriving through this family reunion pathway are barred from accessing public funds, the official term for most state benefits and financial assistance programmes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh