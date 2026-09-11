Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah shared her biggest regret in life as not enrolling her son at PRESEC, following the school's historic ninth NSMQ title win

Presbyterian Boys Senior High School clinched a record ninth National Science and Maths Quiz title on September 10, 2026, defeating Accra Academy and St Augustine's College

Nana Aba playfully teased Ghanaian men who did not attend PRESEC, describing them as an educational disgrace for never shouting the school's rallying cry, Odadeɛ

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has shared her biggest regret in life, joking that it was not enrolling her son at PRESEC, shortly after the school clinched its historic ninth National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title.

Nana Aba Anamoah shares her biggest regret and teases men who didn't attend PRESEC after its 9th NSMQ win. Image credit: Nana Aba Anamoah/NSMQ.

Source: Instagram

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) defeated Accra Academy and St Augustine's College in a tightly contested grand finale held on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at the University of Ghana's Premier Domes.

PRESEC finished with 40 points, ahead of Accra Academy's 33 and St Augustine's College's 27, extending its record as the most successful school in NSMQ history with nine titles since the competition began in 1994.

Nana Aba's playful post on PRESEC's win

Reacting to the victory, Nana Aba wrote that her biggest regret in life was not enrolling her son at PRESEC, joking that "by now... ɔdadeɛ mommy" could have been said of her.

She went on to playfully tease Ghanaian men who did not attend the school, asking how they could call themselves Ghanaian men without ever shouting "Ɔdadeɛ," the school's popular rallying cry, and describing it as an "educational disgrace."

Nana Aba Anamoah's posts are below.

Kevin Taylor's NSMQ prediction resurfaces after PRESEC's win

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a prediction made by media personality Kevin Taylor ahead of the 2026 NSMQ grand finale went viral after the results closely matched what he had forecast.

Taylor had tipped St Augustine's College to score in the high 20s, Accra Academy in the 30s, and PRESEC in the 40s, a forecast that closely mirrored the actual final scoreline of 40, 33, and 27 points, respectively.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh