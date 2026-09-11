Kevin Taylor predicted the 2026 NSMQ grand finale after PRESEC, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy secured their spots

The media personality assigned specific score ranges to each of the three finalists before the decisive contest took place

His prediction resurfaced on social media following the conclusion of the grand finale on Thursday, September 10, 2026

A prediction made by media personality Kevin Taylor ahead of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale has gone viral after the results of the competition aligned closely with what he had forecast.

Kevin Taylor’s NSMQ prediction resurfaces after PRESEC’s 2026 victory. Image credit: NSMQ, Loud Silence

Source: Facebook

Kevin Taylor made his comments after the three finalists had been confirmed: Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), St. Augustine's College (AUGUSCO) and Accra Academy.

Rather than simply acknowledging the lineup, he went a step further and assigned expected score ranges to each school for the final contest.

Kevin Taylor's 2026 NSMQ predictions

In his assessment, Taylor said AUGUSCO would deliver an average performance, estimating the school would finish with approximately 27 or 28 points.

He placed Accra Academy in the 30s range, while tipping PRESEC to record a score somewhere in the 40s — a notably higher bracket than either of the other two schools.

At the time, the remarks drew attention as an unusually specific read of the competition before a single question had been asked in the final.

PRESEC wins the 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale

The grand finale took place on Thursday, 10 September 2026, with PRESEC ultimately being declared champions of the 2026 NSMQ. AUGUSCO and Accra Academy completed the final standings as the other two participants.

When observers compared the outcome to Taylor's earlier forecast, the correspondence between his projected score ranges and the reported final scoreline attracted widespread commentary online.

The prediction, which had been made before the final, has resurfaced rapidly across social media platforms in the aftermath of PRESEC's victory.

The renewed attention reflects the level of public interest that surrounds the NSMQ each year, particularly at the grand finale stage, where schools with strong historical records compete for one of Ghana's most prestigious academic titles.

The X video of Kevin Taylor is below.

John Dumelo snubs Accra Aca, picks PRESEC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on John Dumelo’s support for PRESEC-Legon ahead of the 2026 NSMQ grand finale. The actor and Ayawaso West Wuogon MP openly dismissed Accra Academy’s chances despite the school’s historic first appearance in the final.

Dumelo’s comments have added fresh tension to a contest involving PRESEC-Legon, St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy. The result could see Accra Academy win the trophy on its debut or one of the established finalists strengthen its NSMQ legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh