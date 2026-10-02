Ohene Kwadwo Safo has caught attention online with another appearance on the modelling stage

The youngster confidently walked alongside other young models while dressed in stylish streetwear

Ohene has previously gained attention for his modelling activities in China

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The "grandson" of late Ghanaian industrialist and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has caught attention online after appearing in another modelling show abroad.

Kantanka’s ‘Obroni grandson’ impresses in a modelling gig for a top brand abroad. Image credit: Ohene Safo Kantanka

Source: TikTok

The young model, who has become known to some social media users as Kantanka’s “Obroni grandson”, was spotted confidently showcasing an outfit during a fashion event.

In the video, he walked alongside other young models while dressed in an oversized outfit, maintaining a confident posture as he made his way across the stage.

Kantanka’s "grandson" models abroad

The youngster appeared comfortable in front of the audience as he took part in the professionally organised fashion presentation.

Other young models were also seen showcasing different outfits from the collection, with the coordinated presentation adding to the atmosphere of the event.

His appearance has once again highlighted his growing interest in modelling, having previously been spotted taking part in fashion-related activities outside Ghana.

Youngster builds modelling experience

Kantanka’s "grandson" has gradually been building experience in the modelling industry, particularly abroad, where videos and photos of his activities have surfaced online.

His latest runway appearance showed another side of the youngster, who confidently represented the fashion brand alongside his fellow models.

The video has since attracted interest among Ghanaians, particularly because of his connection to the Kantanka family.

Watch the TikTok video below:

While his "grandfather" became widely known in Ghana for automobile manufacturing, technology and innovation, the youngster appears to be carving a different path for himself in fashion and modelling.

Adwoa Safo's daughter rocks tight clothes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about former Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo's daughter's high fashion sense.

The beautiful daughter of the intelligent Ghanaian lawyer turned heads with her look at the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral.

Some social media users blasted Adwoa Safo's daughter's tailor over her wardrobe mishap.

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Source: YEN.com.gh