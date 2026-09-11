Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, a PRESEC-Legon old student, pulled up at the 2026 NSMQ finale venue shortly after his alma mater was declared champions

The business mogul gave the victorious students a ride in his luxurious 2026 Rolls-Royce in what became one of the standout moments of the celebrations

PRESEC-Legon defeated St Augustine's College and Accra Academy in the grand finale held at the University of Ghana's Premier Domes on September 10, 2026

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PRESEC-Legon's 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) triumph came with an unexpected bonus, courtesy of prominent Ghanaian businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, who arrived at the venue to personally celebrate his old school's latest championship with one very memorable gesture.

Dr Ofori Sarpong gives PRESEC champions a ride in his 2026 Rolls-Royce after the NSMQ win. Image credit: Dek360 Ghana, NSMQ

Source: Facebook

Shortly after PRESEC-Legon were crowned winners of the 2026 NSMQ, Dr Ofori Sarpong showed up at the Premier Domes at the University of Ghana in Legon, where the grand finale had taken place on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The businessman, himself a former student of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, wasted no time making his pride known by offering the victorious students a ride in his 2026 Rolls-Royce.

PRESEC boys ride in style after NSMQ

The sight of the NSMQ champions piling into one of the world's most recognisable luxury vehicles quickly became the defining image of the post-competition celebrations.

The students, fresh from a hard-fought academic battle, could be seen soaking up the moment inside the high-end car, marking their win in a fashion few quiz champions could claim.

The 2026 NSMQ grand finale

The 2026 grand finale pitted three of Ghana's most decorated schools against each other, with PRESEC-Legon, St Augustine's College and Accra Academy competing across several gruelling rounds of science and mathematics questions.

When the final scores were tallied, PRESEC-Legon emerged on top, adding another title to what is already one of the most impressive records in the competition's history.

For Dr Ofori Sarpong, the victory carried a personal dimension beyond mere spectator enthusiasm.

His connection to PRESEC runs deep as an alumnus of the school, and his decision to celebrate with the students in such a visible and lavish way has drawn considerable attention from supporters of the school across the country.

The Rolls-Royce ride has since become a widely discussed moment among PRESEC fans and followers of the NSMQ, blending academic achievement with the kind of celebratory flourish more commonly associated with sports championships than quiz competitions.

The Facebook video of the lovely moment is below.

Dr Bawumia's message to NSMQ finalists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s goodwill message to PRESEC, St. Augustine’s College and Accra Academy ahead of the 2026 NSMQ grand finale.

The former vice president urged the finalists to give their best and reminded them that reaching the final had already established their academic excellence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh