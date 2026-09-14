Ghanaian musician Sista Afia took to X to share her honest fears about starting a family in the current generation

Sista Afia said the rising number of single mothers around her has made her think carefully about her own future

The musician drew a clear distinction between wanting motherhood and fearing the kind of motherhood she might end up with

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has spoken candidly about a fear that has been weighing on her mind, revealing that the prospect of raising a child alone is something she finds deeply troubling.

Sista Afia dreads the thought of becoming a single mother or baby mama. Photo source: @sistaafia

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sista Afia said the sheer number of single mothers she observes in her generation has prompted her to reflect seriously on what lies ahead for her.

"Seeing how many single mothers there are in this generation honestly scares me," she wrote.

Sista Afia on motherhood and family

The musician quickly clarified that her worry is not about motherhood itself. Rather, it is the idea of mothering without a solid foundation of love and commitment that unsettles her.

"I'm not afraid of motherhood, but I'm afraid of becoming a single mother or just a 'baby mama' without the love, commitment, and family I always envisioned," she explained.

For Sista Afia, the distinction matters enormously. She described a vision of building a complete home, not merely adding a child to her life.

"I want to build a home, not just have a child," she added.

She concluded her post on a raw, unfiltered note, admitting that the possibility of her fears becoming reality genuinely unsettles her.

"And honestly, that fear scares the hell out of me," she wrote.

See Sista Afia's X(Twitter) post below:

A Reflection that Resonated

Sista Afia's words touched on something many women in Ghana and across the continent quietly grapple with: the tension between wanting to become a mother and wanting the full family experience that comes with it.

Her willingness to voice that tension publicly has drawn attention to the emotional weight that these expectations can carry.

The musician, who has built a following through her music career, showed a different, more personal side of herself with the post, one that many of her followers appeared to connect with.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh