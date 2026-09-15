Keziah wa Kariuki: Popular Pastor's Ex-Wife Confirms Single Status As Marriage to Businessman Ends
- Keziah wa Kariuki broke her silence on September 12, 2026, addressing persistent questions about her marital status in a Facebook video
- The gospel singer confirmed that her marriage to prominent businessman George Njoroge, which began in December 2021, has come to an end
- Keziah wa Kariuki, who relocated to the US in early 2025, pushed back firmly at followers prying into her love life
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Keziah wa Kariuki has finally spoken up about her personal life, confirming to the public that her marriage to businessman George Njoroge is over and that she is now single.
The former TV presenter, gospel singer and content creator, who was previously married to Bishop Kiengei before that relationship ended, walked down the aisle with Njoroge on 22 December 2021 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Parish in Ridgeways, Nairobi.
The ceremony was lavish, but whispers of trouble in paradise began circulating as early as 2022.
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Keziah stayed tight-lipped about the situation for years, even after relocating to the United States in early 2025.
Keziah wa Kariuki addresses her marital status
That silence ended on 12 September 2026, when she posted a video on Facebook directly addressing followers who had been relentlessly pressing her about her relationship status.
Her patience had clearly run thin.
"I'm mad. I'm wondering why people are so much into my business. They keep asking if I'm married, who I am married to...why do you care? I'm single, happy and nimeolewa ya kutosha. Stop asking about my life and mind about your own life," she said in the clip.
The directness of her statement left little room for ambiguity.
After months of speculation, Keziah made her position crystal clear: the marriage is done, and she has no interest in being questioned about it further.
Keziah says she is still healing
Despite the sharp tone, Keziah wa Kariuki also showed a more vulnerable side during the same video.
Shifting from frustration to candour, she acknowledged that moving on is not a process she has completed.
The US-based gospel singer and entrepreneur indicated that she is still working through the emotional weight of the split.
The admission offers a fuller picture of where she stands.
While she was clearly done entertaining public curiosity about her love life, she was equally honest that the healing journey is still very much in progress.
The fact that she felt the need to address the matter so bluntly points to the sheer volume of questions she had been fielding from followers before finally deciding enough was enough.
The Facebook video of Keziah wa Kariuki speaking about her divorce is below:
Popular Kenyan content creators announce breakup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kenyan content creators Nicholas Kioko and Wambo Ashley, who confirmed the end of their four-year relationship in a joint Instagram statement.
The couple, who share three children, said they had already separated three months before making the news public.
Their announcement came just weeks after Wambo Ashley dismissed rumours that they had broken up, making the revelation particularly striking for fans.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh