Keziah wa Kariuki broke her silence on September 12, 2026, addressing persistent questions about her marital status in a Facebook video

The gospel singer confirmed that her marriage to prominent businessman George Njoroge, which began in December 2021, has come to an end

Keziah wa Kariuki, who relocated to the US in early 2025, pushed back firmly at followers prying into her love life

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Keziah wa Kariuki has finally spoken up about her personal life, confirming to the public that her marriage to businessman George Njoroge is over and that she is now single.

Bishop Kiengei's ex-wife, Keziah wa Kariuki, confirms single status as her marriage to businessman George Njoroge ends. Photo source: Keziah Wa Kariuki

Source: Facebook

The former TV presenter, gospel singer and content creator, who was previously married to Bishop Kiengei before that relationship ended, walked down the aisle with Njoroge on 22 December 2021 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Parish in Ridgeways, Nairobi.

The ceremony was lavish, but whispers of trouble in paradise began circulating as early as 2022.

Keziah stayed tight-lipped about the situation for years, even after relocating to the United States in early 2025.

Keziah wa Kariuki addresses her marital status

That silence ended on 12 September 2026, when she posted a video on Facebook directly addressing followers who had been relentlessly pressing her about her relationship status.

Her patience had clearly run thin.

"I'm mad. I'm wondering why people are so much into my business. They keep asking if I'm married, who I am married to...why do you care? I'm single, happy and nimeolewa ya kutosha. Stop asking about my life and mind about your own life," she said in the clip.

The directness of her statement left little room for ambiguity.

After months of speculation, Keziah made her position crystal clear: the marriage is done, and she has no interest in being questioned about it further.

Keziah says she is still healing

Despite the sharp tone, Keziah wa Kariuki also showed a more vulnerable side during the same video.

Shifting from frustration to candour, she acknowledged that moving on is not a process she has completed.

The US-based gospel singer and entrepreneur indicated that she is still working through the emotional weight of the split.

The admission offers a fuller picture of where she stands.

While she was clearly done entertaining public curiosity about her love life, she was equally honest that the healing journey is still very much in progress.

The fact that she felt the need to address the matter so bluntly points to the sheer volume of questions she had been fielding from followers before finally deciding enough was enough.

The Facebook video of Keziah wa Kariuki speaking about her divorce is below:

Popular Kenyan content creators announce breakup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kenyan content creators Nicholas Kioko and Wambo Ashley, who confirmed the end of their four-year relationship in a joint Instagram statement.

The couple, who share three children, said they had already separated three months before making the news public.

Their announcement came just weeks after Wambo Ashley dismissed rumours that they had broken up, making the revelation particularly striking for fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh