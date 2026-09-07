Nigerian Actress Zainab Zee Diamond Dies As Cause Of Passing Sparks Concern
- Veteran Kannywood actress Zainab Zee Diamond passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2026, shortly after Fajr prayer
- The family of the screen star confirmed she had spent an extended period undergoing medical treatment before her tragic death
- Fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry have taken to social media to mourn her passing, as some console her family
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Veteran Kannywood actress Zainab Zee Diamond has died following a prolonged illness, with her family confirming the news to the public on Monday, September 7, 2026.
According to the family, she passed away in the early hours of that morning, shortly after the Fajr prayer.
The statement unveiled that she had been receiving medical treatment for an extended period before her death.
In expressing their grief, her family invoked the Islamic phrase "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un," meaning "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return."
Zainab Zee Diamond's career in Kannywood
Zainab Zee Diamond had built a recognisable presence in Kannywood, Nigeria's Hausa-language film industry centred in Kano. Over the course of her career, she became a familiar and respected figure among audiences who follow Hausa-language cinema, earning admiration from both fans and those she worked alongside in the industry.
Her death has prompted grief across the entertainment community, with fellow actors, filmmakers and longtime supporters reflecting on her contributions to Hausa film culture.
Tributes pour in across social media
News of her passing spread rapidly online, drawing an outpouring of condolences and prayers.
Many fans called on Allah to forgive the late actress and grant her eternal peace, while others acknowledged her prolonged suffering and offered prayers of comfort to her family.
Several tributes described her death as a significant loss to Kannywood and the broader Hausa entertainment community.
At the time of reporting, formal funeral arrangements had not been announced.
Her immediate family is expected to release further details regarding burial arrangements in due course.
The Facebook post announcing Zainab Zee Diamond's death is below.
Nigerian actress Nimmy Ferrari dies
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the untimely passing of Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari, as reported by her colleague Kemity on social media.
Her death comes just days before a planned housewarming celebration, adding a profound layer of tragedy to the circumstances surrounding her loss.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh