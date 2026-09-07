Veteran Kannywood actress Zainab Zee Diamond passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2026, shortly after Fajr prayer

The family of the screen star confirmed she had spent an extended period undergoing medical treatment before her tragic death

Fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry have taken to social media to mourn her passing, as some console her family

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Veteran Kannywood actress Zainab Zee Diamond has died following a prolonged illness, with her family confirming the news to the public on Monday, September 7, 2026.

Nigerian actress Zainab Zee Diamond dies as cause of her passing sparks concern. Image credit: Abubakar Abdulkareem

Source: Facebook

According to the family, she passed away in the early hours of that morning, shortly after the Fajr prayer.

The statement unveiled that she had been receiving medical treatment for an extended period before her death.

In expressing their grief, her family invoked the Islamic phrase "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un," meaning "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return."

Zainab Zee Diamond's career in Kannywood

Zainab Zee Diamond had built a recognisable presence in Kannywood, Nigeria's Hausa-language film industry centred in Kano. Over the course of her career, she became a familiar and respected figure among audiences who follow Hausa-language cinema, earning admiration from both fans and those she worked alongside in the industry.

Her death has prompted grief across the entertainment community, with fellow actors, filmmakers and longtime supporters reflecting on her contributions to Hausa film culture.

Tributes pour in across social media

News of her passing spread rapidly online, drawing an outpouring of condolences and prayers.

Many fans called on Allah to forgive the late actress and grant her eternal peace, while others acknowledged her prolonged suffering and offered prayers of comfort to her family.

Several tributes described her death as a significant loss to Kannywood and the broader Hausa entertainment community.

At the time of reporting, formal funeral arrangements had not been announced.

Her immediate family is expected to release further details regarding burial arrangements in due course.

The Facebook post announcing Zainab Zee Diamond's death is below.

Nigerian actress Nimmy Ferrari dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the untimely passing of Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari, as reported by her colleague Kemity on social media.

Her death comes just days before a planned housewarming celebration, adding a profound layer of tragedy to the circumstances surrounding her loss.

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Source: YEN.com.gh