Shatta Wale's Rolls-Royce nearly knocked down a die-hard fan as he departed the Mövenpick Hotel after the RNAQ Ga-Dangme Youth Scholarship Fund launch on Sunday

One of Shatta Wale's guards pushed back fans who swarmed the car, with some of them appearing to want to touch or hug the vehicle

The affected fans later complained bitterly about the near miss and issued a strong warning to Shatta Wale and his manager, Abongo, over the incident

Shatta Wale's convoy was thrown into chaos when his Rolls-Royce nearly ran over a die-hard fan as he departed the Mövenpick Hotel.

Shatta Wale's Rolls-Royce eases through a crowd of fans outside the Mövenpick Hotel moments before the near-miss. Image credit: Gossip Xtra/Shatta Wale.

Source: Instagram

The incident occurred following the RNAQ Ga-Dangme Youth Scholarship Fund launch, an event organised in partnership with the Ga Mantse Foundation.

It was held under the theme "One Ga-Dangme, One Heart, Rising Together" and was designed to support brilliant but financially disadvantaged students from Ga-Dangme communities pursuing higher education.

The scholarship fund's core mission is to eliminate financial barriers standing in the way of these students, empower the next generation, and invest in the long-term development of the community.

Shatta Wale's car nearly hits excited fan

In videos circulated on social media, Shatta Wale's Rolls-Royce is seen easing out of the Mövenpick Hotel premises as scores of fans swarm around it following the RNAQ launch, where he had earlier joined Medikal and Ayitey Powers on the dance floor as singer Cina Soul performed.

Some of the fans are seen reaching out to touch the car, with a few appearing to want to hug it as it inched through the crowd.

The footage shows the vehicle coming dangerously close to knocking down one of the fans, sending bystanders scrambling out of the way.

One of Shatta Wale's guards is seen stepping in and physically pushing some of the fans back from the car to defuse the situation.

Below is the X video in which the near-miss can be seen.

Shatta fans issue warning after near-miss incident

In a separate video, the fans who were almost hit by the car complained bitterly about the incident, questioning why Shatta Wale would want to run them over despite being some of his most loyal supporters.

They insisted they had only rushed towards the convoy out of excitement and love for the dancehall star, not to cause any trouble.

The fans went on to issue a strong warning to both Shatta Wale and his manager, Abongo, over how close the situation came to ending badly.

Below is the X video in which the affected fans can be heard airing their grievances.

Shatta Wale earns big from jollof feud

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale disclosed that he earned $35,856 in TikTok gifts from a single livestream in which he shared his take on the ongoing Stonebwoy and Sarkodie "jollof" feud.

He disclosed on Facebook after the session wrapped up on Friday, September 11, 2026, crediting his gifters for the windfall.

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Source: YEN.com.gh