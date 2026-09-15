Fauzu Masawudu announced his departure from Citi FM and Channel One TV in an emotional Facebook post on Monday, September 14, 2026

The veteran Ghanaian broadcast journalist reflected on covering major assignments, including the 2024 campaign of President John Mahama and Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Masawudu made clear his love for journalism remains intact, describing his exit as turning the page rather than closing the book

Veteran Ghanaian broadcast journalist Fauzu Masawudu has officially resigned from Citi FM and Channel One TV, announcing his departure in a heartfelt Facebook post that has drawn warm tributes from colleagues and fans alike.

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Fauzu Masawudu resigns from Citi FM/Channel One TV after years of service. Photo source: Fauzu Masawudu

Source: Facebook

Masawudu, who joined the Accra-based broadcast station as a young reporter with what he described as "ambition in my heart and uncertainty in my mind", confirmed the news on Monday, September 14, 2026.

His post traced a career defined by human-interest storytelling, environmental advocacy, and some of the country's biggest political moments.

Fauzu Masawudu's journey at Citi FM

Among the highlights Fauzu Masawudu recalled was the story of eight-year-old Jalila, whose distressing experience at the hands of a boarding housemistress he brought to public attention, as well as documentary work under the "Rags to Riches" series.

He also covered the 2024 presidential campaign of John Dramani Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who now serve as President and Vice President of Ghana, respectively.

The journalist was candid about the less glamorous side of newsroom life, acknowledging periods of burnout, emotional strain from heavy stories, tight deadlines, and limited resources.

"Was it all rosy? It would be a big fib to say yes," he wrote, before adding that those difficult stretches ultimately shaped him into the journalist he is today.

Despite the challenges, Fauzu Masawudu signed off with unmistakable warmth, expressing gratitude to editors, colleagues, camera operators, drivers, sources, and the audiences who followed his work across the years.

Crucially, the now former Citi FM journalist was clear that his relationship with journalism is far from over but did not share any news about his next destination in the media space.

"This is not goodbye to my greatest love — Journalism," he wrote. "It is simply goodbye to one chapter of my journey."

Reactions to Fauzu Masawudu's resignation

Fellow journalists and admirers quickly filled the comments section with messages of support and well-wishes.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Zita Sleek Okwang wrote:

"Fauzu Masawudu, well done, bro. You did your best. 👍🏾 Wishing you the very best in the new chapter. I'd be glad to hear from you again."

Carlos A. Calony said:

"Bro! In fact, you truly delivered at the Citi! More grease to your elbow in your next chapter, bro!"

Nancy Hatie Nwadei commented:

"The ever-talented Fauzu. Best Wishes and cheers to greater heights 🎊❤️."

Umu Hairah Moomin added:

"Congratulations son 👏🏽. The family is very proud of you, and best wishes in your endeavours."

Broadcaster Doctorr Prekese resigns from Media General

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Doctorr Prekese’s resignation from Media General after nearly seven years with the company.

The popular Ghanaian radio presenter confirmed that he would continue his broadcasting career at Prekese FM.

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Source: YEN.com.gh