Acting Rent Control Commissioner Frederick Opoku made a direct appeal to President Mahama over the department's lack of funding and logistics

Opoku said his hostel crackdown has stalled because no logistical support has been provided since the exercise began

The commissioner warned he would petition the President directly if the department's resource challenges were not urgently addressed

Frederick Opoku, the Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, has surprised many with a rant about the budget his office operates on nationwide.

Opoku made the remarks on Adom FM's Dwaso Nsem, stating that his appointment carries with it an obligation to deliver results for Ghanaians, but that meaningful progress is impossible without proper funding, logistics, and office space

The commissioner pointed specifically to the ongoing crackdown on unlicensed hostels as an area where the absence of logistical support has been most acutely felt.

He said the exercise, which he personally initiated, has received no backing in terms of equipment or resources since it commenced.

"Can you imagine, how do I sit in rent control? Then you come and give me a quarter, quarter, quarter funding, GH¢60,000. GH¢60,000. For 66 offices. What do you mean? Let's be frank here. GH¢60,000. GH¢60,000 to run rent control for three months. What do you mean by this?"

"The Finance Minister and all of them should listen to this and act on it. This is the heart of the people. You cannot be cashing money into other places when you don't even care where your people sleep."

Opoku signalled a clear shift in approach, stating that he would no longer allow these challenges to be discussed behind closed doors.

He said the issues require public attention and direct presidential intervention if they are to be resolved.

"We will stop hiding things and talking about them in secret. If necessary, I will petition the President himself because these issues have to be addressed," he stated.

The acting commissioner stressed that sustained government investment in the Rent Control Department is essential if the institution is to effectively protect the interests of both tenants and landlords across Ghana's rental market.

KNUST students protest over high hostel fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that students of University Hall (Katanga) were staging a protest during a National Youth Conference held on the KNUST campus, expressing concerns over rising private hostel fees.

Unity Hall Master, Prof. Richard Kodzo Avuglah, said private hostels are charging between GH₵6,000 and GH₵7,000 per student, significantly higher than the government-approved rate of GH₵2,167.80.

Youth Minister George Opare Addo pledged to take up the matter with the Minister for Education and the Rent Control authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh