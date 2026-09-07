The Kristo Asafo Mission has publicly rejected allegations by Osebo the Zaraman that the remains of its late founder were exhumed or at risk of exhumation

The church's PRO, Mr Kwasi Fori, said leaders were denied access to the property at the centre of the controversy, undermining Osebo's claims

The denial adds to an ongoing dispute over the circumstances surrounding the burial of the late Apostle Prof. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

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The Kristo Asafo Mission has formally denied allegations that the body of its late founder, Apostle Prof. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has been exhumed or that any such plan is underway, dismissing claims made by controversial figure Osebo the Zaraman.

Kristo Asafo Mission denies Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's exhumation claims by Osebo the Zaraman. Image credit: Osebo, Blogger Abakah

Source: Facebook

The denial follows public concern sparked by Osebo's allegations, which implicated church leadership — including Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena — as well as the military, in a purported scheme to exhume the late founder's remains.

Kristo Asafo Mission rejects exhumation allegations

Speaking to the media, the church's Public Relations Officer, Mr Kwasi Fori, stated categorically that no exhumation had taken place and that no such exercise was being planned by church leadership.

Mr Fori pointed to a specific detail that, in the church's view, renders Osebo's claims implausible: church leaders were themselves denied entry to the property where the alleged activity was said to have occurred.

He argued that this restriction made it impossible for the leadership to have coordinated any operation at that location, whether with the military or otherwise.

His remarks were intended to counter what the church described as misleading information circulating in the public domain about the final resting place of its founder.

Kantanka's burial controversy continues

The church's rebuttal directly contradicts the core of Osebo's allegations, which had painted a picture of leadership involvement in a covert operation concerning Apostle Prof. Kwadwo Safo's remains.

The Kristo Asafo Mission's position is that the claims are not only false but also logistically impossible given the access restrictions its own leaders encountered at the property in question.

The controversy surrounds the burial circumstances of the mission's founder, and the church's firm denial signals that the dispute between the Kantanka Family is far from resolved.

The TikTok video of Kristo Asafo PRO is below.

Reactions to Kristo Asafo PRO's remarks

Some members of the public responded to the development on social media.

@Uncle Perry questioned:

"Why was Osebo not being compelled to prove his claims in court."

@spiritual suggested:

"Adwoa Sarfo would not permit any disturbance of her father's remains."

@Love also said:

"KAMOG should pursue legal action against Osebo for spreading the information and to formally disown him from the church."

Osebo blames Kristo Asafo leader over feud

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the family feud between Apostle Kwadwo Safo Akofena and his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo, following their father's burial.

Osebo the Zaraman's assertions point towards church elders as key instigators in the conflict, echoing a call for reflection on loyalty and familial support in times of crisis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh