Kumawood actor Oteele's wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, left their home after a leaked private video involving the actor sparked public controversy

Gifty Nana Afriyie announced during a TikTok Live session that she was ready to forgive Oteele and return to their marriage

Oteele directed a subtle message at critics who had questioned his wife's decision to reconcile with him

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Ghanaian Kumawood actor Oteele struggled to contain his joy after his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, walked back through their front door following a period of separation that gripped public attention across social media.

Oteele's wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, returns home after their separation over his leaked video. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Facebook

The reunion brings a close to weeks of uncertainty after a leaked private video involving Oteele surfaced online, prompting Gifty Nana Afriyie to leave the couple's home.

The controversy triggered widespread debate, with social media users divided over whether she should return to the marriage.

Oteele's wife Gifty Afriyie's decision to return

Oteele had made public appeals to his wife, urging her to reconsider and come back. Those efforts eventually bore fruit when Gifty Nana Afriyie appeared on a TikTok Live session and told viewers she was ready to forgive him and move forward.

Shortly after, a video capturing her return home began circulating online, showing the actor visibly elated to have her back.

The footage also captured a lighter side of the reunion, with Oteele humorously asking people to contribute money so he could buy pizza for Gifty Nana Afriyie as the two celebrated being together again.

Oteele sends message to his critics

With his wife back home, Oteele did not shy away from addressing those who had spoken against the reconciliation.

In remarks directed at his detractors, he warned that people ought to be cautious about inserting themselves into the private lives of married couples, noting that outsiders rarely have the full picture of what unfolds behind closed doors.

His comments appeared aimed at those who had openly questioned Gifty Nana Afriyie's choice to forgive him, with the actor signalling that he was ready to leave the controversy behind and concentrate on rebuilding their relationship.

Watch the Facebook video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh