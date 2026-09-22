American singer Lionel Richie has returned to hospital to undergo a procedure for atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, prompting the cancellation of three upcoming shows

A representative said the 77-year-old's procedure went smoothly and that he is doing well but needs time to recover before resuming his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire

The development marks the third time this year Richie has needed hospital care, following separate onstage health scares in June and again in late August

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Lionel Richie is out of action again after being admitted to hospital for a heart procedure, a development that has already knocked three tour dates off his schedule.

Lionel Richie's representative confirms the singer underwent a heart procedure for atrial fibrillation, forcing the cancellation of three tour dates. Image credit: Lionel Richie.

Source: Facebook

This latest scare marks Richie's third hospitalisation in as many months.

He previously checked himself into a St. Louis hospital following an August 29 concert, spending several days in the ICU undergoing cardiac tests before being discharged and returning home.

Before that, he was rushed to hospital in June after feeling dizzy and unwell mid-performance in St. Paul, Minnesota, cutting the show short and later postponing two additional concerts in Columbus and Chicago on doctors' advice.

Between hospitalisations, Richie made a public appearance at a dinner party in Beverly Hills with his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, and had earlier thanked fans on social media for their support, saying he was "doing well" and grateful for their kindness.

Lionel Richie treated for irregular heart rhythm

According to multiple reports, including People and TMZ, Richie's team confirmed he underwent a routine procedure to correct atrial fibrillation, a condition marked by an irregular heartbeat that originates in the heart's upper chambers.

Doctors used a technique known as ablation, a low-risk procedure that targets and disrupts the faulty electrical pathways responsible for the rhythm disturbance.

Both outlets reported that Richie's representative described the outcome as flawless, adding that the singer is in good spirits but will pause performing for a stretch to recover fully.

As a direct consequence, three previously scheduled stops on his "Sing a Song All Night Long" tour with Earth, Wind & Fire have been pulled: San Francisco on September 26, Chicago on September 30, and Columbus, Ohio, on October 2.

Below is an update on Lionel Richie's health provided by TMZ on X.

Ebenezer Osei Kumi's own hospital battle

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh covered the case of Ghanaian gospel musician Ebenezer Osei Kumi, who spent over a week receiving treatment at the Nyaho Clinic for a liver infection before his condition worsened.

His sister had disclosed that the family was spending roughly GH¢15,000 every two days on his care, appealing to well-wishers and the gospel music community for financial support as doctors considered sending him abroad for further treatment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh