A close source shared that Perry Avickson was diagnosed with kidney failure affecting both kidneys, with his blood pressure climbing to 220

Doctors said Perry also suffered a partial stroke that has left him unable to speak, with blurred vision and liver complications

A GoFundMe account and mobile money line have been set up to help raise funds for Perry's urgent medical treatment

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A Ghanaian man identified as Perry Avickson is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with a severe combination of kidney failure, a partial stroke, and liver damage, according to a source close to YEN.com.gh.

A young man faces a dire health crisis as kidney failure and a partial stroke leave him in urgent need of dialysis, with loved ones appealing for support. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The source shared that Perry's condition deteriorated after his blood pressure surged to a dangerous reading of 220, triggering damage to both kidneys.

Doctors have since indicated that he must begin dialysis immediately to manage his condition.

Perry Avickson's medical condition

Beyond the kidney failure, Perry has also suffered a partial stroke, which has left him unable to communicate verbally. His vision is currently impaired, and medical personnel have confirmed that his liver has been affected as well.

The combination of conditions has placed him in a critical state requiring urgent and sustained medical care.

How to support Perry Avickson

In response to the mounting medical bills, Perry's family and loved ones have taken steps to mobilise financial support from the public.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help cover the cost of his treatment, including the dialysis sessions his doctors say cannot wait.

For those who prefer to contribute locally, donations can also be made directly via Mobile Money to the following details:

Name: Obed Pappoe

Number: 0240251444

"Every donation, no matter how small, brings hope," the family shared in an appeal to the public.

A report highlights the cost of kidney dialysis treatments at public and private health facilities in Ghana. Image credit: AbenaManokekame

Source: Facebook

Cost of kidney dialysis treatments in Ghana

Kidney failure is a common disease in Ghana that imposes crippling costs on patients. Seeking dialysis treatment, which requires multiple sessions per week, has been a burden on many Ghanaians suffering from the ailment.

Classified as Chronic kidney disease (CKD) or end-stage renal failure, it reportedly affects over 13% of Ghanaians, per recent estimates.

It occurs when the kidneys lose their ability to filter waste and excess fluid from the blood, leading to complications that are often fatal. Treatment involves dialysis, which filters blood through a machine that carries out the function of the non-functioning kidneys.

According to a National Library of Medicine study, there are 51 centres capable of carrying out dialysis in Ghana, with only 40 being operational. Many of these are clustered in urban areas, with 33 (representing 82.5%) located in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, presenting a challenge to patients in other areas of the country.

The cost of dialysis treatment in Ghana varies between the private and public sectors, and depending on whether a patient is enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In September 2023, reports emerged that the cost of a single dialysis session at public health facilities was set to be increased to GHS¢765, up from GHS¢380, a near doubling of the fee. The price hike was eventually implemented in May 2024, at the cost of GH¢491 per session.

As patients need three sessions of dialysis per week to remain healthy, this equates to roughly GH₵1473 per week for dialysis treatment at public health facilities, including Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and others.

Private health facilities reportedly charge between GH¢1,000-2,000 per session, according to the health blog Dr Dogood. This equates to GH₵3,000 to GH₵6,000 per week for dialysis treatment at private facilities.

In December 2024, the government introduced a free dialysis program under the NHIS. It aimed at offering eight free dialysis sessions, out of the twelve required per month, to reduce the financial burden on patients.

The government provided initial funding for the project, which covered 20 hospitals in the country.

Before-and-after photos of the house of a single mother bedridden by a stroke, with her 11-year-old son, spark nationwide joy. Image credit: @KobbyKyei_/X

Source: Twitter

11-year-old boy and ailing mother gifted a house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans and followers of Ghanaian socialite Kobby Kyei have poured out praise online following his heartfelt campaign to support a single mother and her young son living under harsh conditions.

A few weeks ago, an X video circulated showing Auntie Agyeiwaa, the mother and her 11-year-old son, Angel, living in a dilapidated mud house. The structure, visibly unsafe, raised immediate concern among social media users.

Further reports indicated that the mother had been battling a stroke for some time, leaving her bedridden and dependent on her young son, who was forced to work after school to provide for both of them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh