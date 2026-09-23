Matilda Amissah-Arthur resurfaced in a recent interview with broadcaster Kafui Dey, speaking openly about the death of her husband, former VP Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

The former Second Lady disclosed she was initially told her husband had been stabilised at the hospital before receiving the devastating news 45 minutes later

Matilda also described a bizarre encounter that unfolded at her home shortly after her husband's death, involving a stranger who turned up with an extraordinary claim

Former Second Lady Matilda Amissah-Arthur has returned to public view eight years after the death of her husband, former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, sharing a deeply personal account of grief, faith and one truly unsettling experience that followed his passing.

Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur’s wife Matilda resurfaces and speaks about her husband’s death eight years on. Image credit: Trend GH

Source: Facebook

In an interview with broadcaster Kafui Dey, shared on September 23, 2026, Matilda opened up about the day she lost her husband and the journey of rebuilding her life in his absence.

Matilda on Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur's death

According to Matilda Amissah-Arthur, she had gone to the gym with her husband on June 29, 2018, when the former Vice President suddenly collapsed.

She claimed Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur was rushed to hospital and was initially reassured by medical staff that he had been stabilised and would remain under observation.

Roughly 45 minutes later, the situation changed completely. She was told he had died. The shock of that reversal, she said, was profound, and it prompted her to request an autopsy.

Matilda recounts ordeal after Amissah-Arthur's death

But the ordeal did not end there. Shortly after his death, a stranger arrived at the family home with a startling claim: that Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur was not truly dead and could be resurrected if taken to a mortuary.

Matilda claimed she was in another room when her son came to alert her about the man.

According to her account, her son and others at the house eventually sent the man away, a decision her son later explained was deliberate.

He feared that if Matilda had come out and confronted the man herself, the encounter would have escalated.

What Amissah-Arthur's death taught Matilda

Reflecting on what the experience taught her, Matilda said loss forced her to develop a deeper understanding of grief and the way people process death.

She was careful to distinguish moving forward and moving on, explaining that choosing to continue living fully does not erase the memory of a loved one.

Even now, she said, there are quiet moments when she still wishes her husband were present.

Her Christian faith, she added, became a central source of strength throughout the grieving process.

She stressed that bereaved individuals need genuine support, whether that means someone sitting with them, listening, or simply offering a prayer.

The conversation, while rooted in personal pain, carried a broader message about how communities can better care for those dealing with loss.

The YouTube video of Matilda Amissah-Arthur is below.

Matilda Amissah-Arthur attacked by assailant

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported on Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the widow of late former Vice President Kwasi Amissah-Arthur, who was reportedly attacked and robbed at her Tesano home.

The assailant allegedly strangled her and stole $3,000 before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was reportedly arrested and presented before senior police officials, while authorities have remained silent about the incident and the security breach. Amissah-Arthur was widowed in 2018 after her husband collapsed during a workout at the Air Force Gym in Accra.

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Source: YEN.com.gh