Clement Asamoah of Gossip24TV shared findings from his personal investigation into the disputed marriage certificate on Tuesday, September 15, 2026

The media personality claims Bishop Obinim and Florence Agyeiwaa were married at a church in Suame, with the ceremony officiated by Pastor Agyemang Gyebi

Clement says his checks uncovered a legal record of the marriage at a relevant institution, directly contradicting Bishop Obinim's allegations

Clement Asamoah of Gossip24TV has stepped into the heated controversy surrounding Bishop Daniel Obinim and Florence Obinim's marriage, presenting findings from what he describes as a personal investigation into whether the couple's marriage certificate is genuine.

Fresh details emerge on Obinim, Florence’s marriage certificate amid 'fake' claims. Image credit: Florence Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

In a video circulated on social media on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, Clement detailed how he set out to verify the document after Bishop Obinim publicly cast doubt on its authenticity.

What Clement Asamoah claims to have found

According to the media personality, his checks point to a wedding that took place at a church in Suame, with Pastor Agyemang Gyebi serving as the officiating minister.

He says the couple signed documents at the church on the day of the ceremony, though they did not receive the marriage certificate immediately afterwards.

Clement further explained that April 24, 2004, was set as the date for the couple to visit the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to complete the legal documentation.

The document he says he came across bears the names Bishop Daniel Obinim and Florence Agyeiwaa, along with the names of both their fathers and the signatures of the couple.

Most significantly, Clement claimed his investigation turned up a legal record of the marriage at the relevant institution, a finding he said directly contradicts Bishop Obinim's suggestion that the certificate in question is fake.

Bishop Obinim's marriage controversy

The dispute over the certificate has become one of the more contentious threads in the broader public discussion about the former couple's marriage.

Bishop Obinim reportedly raised questions about the document's legitimacy as part of the ongoing controversy surrounding his relationship with Florence Obinim, and Clement's intervention has now added another layer of complexity to the debate.

It is worth noting that while Clement has presented his findings as evidence of a legitimate legal record, the ultimate determination of whether the certificate is valid would rest with the relevant authorities or a court if the matter were formally challenged.

Ghanaian law also recognises informal customary marriages in certain circumstances, particularly where a couple has lived together for an extended period, raised children, and been acknowledged by both families and their wider community as husband and wife.

The TikTok video on Obinim and Florence's marriage certificate is below.

Reactions to findings on Obinim, Florence certificate

The story has drawn significant attention online, with many following the conflicting claims closely.

@Ohemaa Esther wrote:

"Hmmm."

@Hajia ishazamani said:

"This is what we call a marriage scam eiii Ghana 🇬🇭 paaaa nie hmmmm it is well wai madam Florence sue him on this issue."

@Lindsaymaame 2 commented:

"Fake or not fake, unless the lady does not want anything, he still can't escape."

Florence Obinim's marriage advice to the youth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Florence Obinim’s marriage advice to young people, including her call for prayer and caution when choosing a life partner. The gospel musician referenced Proverbs 31:30-31 and warned that marrying the wrong person could have serious consequences.

Her comments have attracted attention amid public scrutiny of her marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim. Alleged leaked audio recordings and claims surrounding their marriage certificate have intensified discussion about the couple’s relationship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh