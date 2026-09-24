Finland's immigration authority, Migri, has published four situations in which a foreigner can be issued an entry ban

The ban can be set for a fixed period or remain in force indefinitely, with restrictions extending beyond Finland to neighbouring EU countries

Finnish police can impose a preliminary entry ban on a third-country national who is still outside Finland if serious security grounds exist

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Finland's Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) has outlined the four circumstances under which a foreigner may receive an entry ban that restricts access not only to Finland but to the broader Schengen area and EU member states.

The ban can be imposed for a set period or without a defined end date. Migri notes that the restriction may be lifted if the affected person's situation changes substantially or if compelling personal reasons are presented to justify its removal.

Finland's immigration authority, Migri, has published four situations in which a foreigner can be issued an entry ban. Credit: Thomas Trutschel/ Vesa Moilanen

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The first circumstance arises when a foreigner has been refused entry, denied the right to remain in Finland, or has received a deportation order. In such cases, an entry ban may be attached directly to that ruling.

The second involves residence permit decisions. A rejection of a permit application or the withdrawal of an existing permit may be followed by an entry ban. Critically, this can affect individuals who are not currently living in Finland, provided the refusal or withdrawal is connected to conduct suggesting the person poses a threat to public order, public security, national security, or the safety of others.

The third situation covers individuals already residing in Finland. If grounds for an entry ban emerge after a person received an earlier deportation or denial order, authorities may issue the ban through a separate decision. The same applies when a person fails to leave the country within the voluntary departure period stipulated in a previous ruling.

The fourth and broadest situation grants the police authority to impose a preliminary entry ban on a third-country national who has not yet entered Finland.

This can occur when there are serious grounds to believe the individual would pose a significant threat to public order, public security, or national security. The ban in this scenario can apply nationally or be extended to cover the full Schengen zone.

What the Entry Ban Means in Practice

For anyone placed under an entry ban, travel to Finland and across the wider Schengen zone is prohibited for as long as the restriction remains active.

The limitation is not confined to Finnish borders, meaning affected individuals are equally barred from freely entering other EU member states during the same period.

Migri has indicated that a ban can be reconsidered if circumstances shift significantly or if the affected person presents important personal grounds that justify withdrawing the restriction.

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Source: YEN.com.gh