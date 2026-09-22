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Sammy Gyamfi Shows Off Brother Dr Daniel Gyamfi on His Birthday in Rare Post, Ghanaians React
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Sammy Gyamfi Shows Off Brother Dr Daniel Gyamfi on His Birthday in Rare Post, Ghanaians React

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi took to Facebook on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, to publicly celebrate his brother, Dr Daniel Gyamfi, on his birthday
  • Sammy described Dr Daniel as a 'Man of God' and a personal blessing, in a rare public acknowledgement of his sibling
  • The birthday tribute sparked reactions from fans and followers who noticed a striking resemblance between the two brothers

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GoldBod CEO, lawyer and prominent NDC politician Sammy Gyamfi has set social media buzzing after sharing a heartfelt tribute and showing off his brother, Pastor Dr Daniel Gyamfi, on the occasion of his birthday.

Sammy Gyamfi, Sammy Gyamfi brother, Dr Daniel Gyamfi, Sammy Gyamfi family, Sammy Gyamfi and brother, GoldBod CEO, NDC politician, Sammy Gyamfi Facebook post
Sammy Gyamfi shows off his brother Dr Daniel Gyamfi on his birthday in a rare social media post. Photo source: Sammy Gyamfi
Source: Facebook

Sammy Gyamfi posted the birthday message on Facebook on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, in what many of his followers described as a rare public glimpse into his personal life.

The lawyer and prominent political figure is not known for frequently spotlighting his family, making the gesture all the more noteworthy to those who follow him closely.

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Sammy Gyamfi's touching birthday tribute

In the post, Sammy shared a photo of Dr Daniel, who he described as both a brother and a guide, writing:

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"Happy Birthday to my brother and guide, Dr Daniel Gyamfi, in whom I am well pleased."

The prominent NDC politician went on to describe him as a "Man of God" and credited him as a personal blessing, adding,

"May God continue to increase you in grace and wisdom to fulfil all his plans for your life. I love and cherish you dearly."

The warm words painted a picture of a close bond between the two, with Sammy's admiration for his brother coming through clearly in the message.

This is not the first time the GoldBod CEO has publicly acknowledged Daniel, who is a medical doctor and pastor.

In 2020, Sammy celebrated his brother after he graduated from the University for Development Studies (UDS) with a medical degree, a moment that similarly drew attention from followers at the time.

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The Facebook post of Sammy Gyamfi showing off his brother Dr Daniel Gyamfi is below:

Fans react to Sammy Gyamfi's birthday post

The tribute quickly attracted comments from followers, many of whom were struck by the family resemblance between Sammy and Dr Daniel.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from social media users below:

Sefakor Deku wrote:

"Happy birthday to Dr Daniel Gyamfi. Age gracefully."

Santiago Gh said:

"The face alone tells it all. HBD senior gem."

Amb C D Gidisu commented:

"He really looks like you o, CEO."

Sammy Gyamfi's wife attends UK event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Sammy Gyamfi’s wife, Irene Gyamfi, and her striking appearance at the Africa Rising Symposium and EMY Africa Magazine UK Special Issue launch in London.

The high-profile event took place at the UK Parliament, where the couple’s arrival drew widespread attention from fans and fashion lovers.

Irene captivated social media users in a bold red skirt suit paired with embellished heels and what appeared to be a black Hermès Birkin bag.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Tags:
National Democratic Congress - NDC
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