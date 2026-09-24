Florence Obinim publicly introduced her new name, Queen Florence The Lioness, in a social media video shared on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

The gospel musician confirmed the new identity on camera after a blogger approached her in her car and asked about the name change

The unveiling comes amid widespread public discussion surrounding her marriage to the popular man of God, Bishop Daniel Obinim

Florence Obinim has stepped into a bold new identity, publicly announcing that she now goes by the name Queen Florence The Lioness, a move that has caught the attention of fans and followers across Ghana's gospel community.

Gospel musician Florence Obinim officially unveils new name amid marriage saga. Image credit: Florence Obinim

Source: Facebook

The announcement came through a video shared on social media on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, in which the gospel musician was seated in a car when a woman, believed to be a blogger, approached and posed the question directly.

Without hesitation, Florence Obinim confirmed the new name, making clear this is an identity she is fully embracing in public life.

Florence and Bishop Obinim's marriage saga

Florence and Bishop Daniel Obinim have found themselves at the centre of considerable public discussion in recent months over reported strains in their marriage.

The two have spent years building a shared profile in gospel music and Christian ministry, making the developments all the more closely watched by their large following.

The decision to step forward with a name that pointedly moves away from the Obinim surname signals something more than a rebranding exercise.

Florence has long been a recognisable figure in Ghana's gospel music scene, earning a devoted following through her music and ministry work over the years. Her latest move has only deepened curiosity about what comes next for her.

The X video of Florence Obinim is below.

Reactions to Florence Obinim's new name

Fans flooded the comments with their thoughts after the video circulated online.

@Maa Lizzy wrote:

"She is queen cus she is now feeling like a real queen, very beautiful. Some marriages can turn you into a slave in ur own husband's house."

@Barbie_Barbs said:

"I love the way she always starts her sentence with 'please' anytime 🥰."

@Biyoyo commented:

"It's about time women use their father's name to prevent controversies. We love you, Mommy."

@D-LAWAL added:

"Queen 👑 Florence the Lioness 🦁."

Florence Obinim's marriage advice to the youth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on gospel musician Florence Obinim’s marriage advice to young people. She urged them to pray for a God-fearing partner and warned that choosing the wrong spouse could lead to personal destruction.

Her comments have attracted attention because they came amid intense public scrutiny of her marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim. Leaked audio recordings and claims that her marriage certificate is fake have further fuelled the controversy surrounding the couple.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh