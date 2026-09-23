South Korea has released a fresh update for foreigners seeking work opportunities in the country

The latest development highlights several occupations covered under its E-7 Skilled Worker Visa scheme

Ghanaians and other foreigners planning to work in South Korea may want to check the key details

South Korea has released an updated list of occupations eligible under its E-7 Skilled Worker Visa programme.

The visa scheme provides opportunities for qualified foreign professionals, skilled workers and tradespeople seeking employment in the Asian country.

Full List: South Korea announces jobs eligible for E-7 Skilled Worker Visa. Photo credit: AHN YOUNG-JOON/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians and other foreigners planning to work in South Korea may want to check the categories and occupations covered by the programme.

South Korea lists occupations eligible for E-7 Skilled Worker Visa

South Korea's E-7 Specified Activities visa is designed for foreign nationals who have a contract to work for a public or private company in the country.

The visa targets individuals with specialised knowledge, skills or abilities in occupations designated by the Minister of Justice.

According to South Korea's visa information portal, the E-7 visa is divided into four main categories based on applicants' skills and the sectors in which they work.

Four categories under South Korea's E-7 visa

The four E-7 sub-classifications are:

E-7-1 (Professionals): Covers managers and specialists across 67 designated occupations.

Covers managers and specialists across 67 designated occupations. E-7-2 (Semi-professionals): Covers office and service workers across 10 designated occupations.

Covers office and service workers across 10 designated occupations. E-7-3 (General skilled workers): Covers craft workers and other related skilled occupations across 10 designated occupations.

Covers craft workers and other related skilled occupations across 10 designated occupations. E-7-4 (Skilled tradespersons): Uses a points-based selection system and covers three designated trade occupations.

Applicants who qualify under the four classifications may be granted a maximum stay of up to three years at a time.

Specific occupations required for E-7 visa

Foreign workers cannot simply nominate an occupation of their choice when applying for the E-7 visa.

Applicants must work in an activity specifically designated by South Korea's Minister of Justice, meaning their intended job must fall within the government's approved occupational categories.

The scheme therefore applies to foreign nationals whose qualifications and employment meet the requirements for one of the designated E-7 occupations.

The full list of qualifying occupations and requirements for the four E-7 categories has been published on South Korea's official visa information portal.

Ghanaians and other foreigners interested in working in South Korea can check the official list to determine whether their occupation falls under the E-7 Skilled Worker Visa scheme.

42 countries can use South Korea Smart Entry Gate

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that South Korea had published a full list of 42 countries whose citizens could use automated Smart Entry Gates at its borders.

The list was dominated by European nations, with select Asian territories, Canada, Australia and New Zealand also qualifying.

No African country appeared on the list, meaning travellers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa had to use standard manual border checks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh