The death of phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere has renewed conversations about security within parts of Teshie-Nungua

An investigation by Ghanaian journalist Mac-Jordan Degadjor claims some ride-hailing drivers avoid trips to the area at night

Poor lighting, isolated roads and previous reports of robbery appear to influence drivers’ decisions

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The reported death of popular Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, also known as Terry or Dinero, has brought security concerns within parts of Teshie-Nungua back into the spotlight.

Teshie locations some ride-hailing drivers fear entering after dark are listed. Image credit Freepik, MacJordaN

Source: UGC

Kyere reportedly travelled to Teshie to complete a business transaction before communication with him ceased.

His family subsequently confirmed that he had been found dead, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death continue.

Following the incident, Ghanaian journalist Mac-Jordan Degadjor examined why some Uber, Bolt and Yango drivers are reportedly reluctant to accept trips to parts of the enclave after dark.

Drivers reportedly cancel night trips

According to accounts presented in his report, some drivers cancel a request immediately after seeing Teshie or Nungua as the destination, particularly during late-night hours.

The concern is reportedly linked to previous cases of phone snatching, assaults, car theft and drivers being lured to quiet locations.

Some drivers are said to avoid trips beyond 8 pm, especially when the pickup or destination is inside an unfamiliar neighbourhood.

An infographic accompanying the report identified Teshie Malik, Teshie Agblezaa, Teshie Market, Teshie Mobil, the LEKMA Hospital area, Greda Estate and Nungua Barrier as locations reportedly mentioned in connection with previous incidents.

However, the locations have not been officially declared dangerous by the Ghana Police Service. The claims largely reflect reported incidents and the experiences shared by some drivers rather than an official crime ranking.

Research highlights wider safety concerns

The report also referenced research on female ride-hailing drivers in Ghana. The study, published in May 2026, involved 23 women, with 19 (83%) saying they avoided driving at night or entering certain neighbourhoods because of security concerns. Springer Nature Link

Although the research was not limited to Teshie-Nungua, it shows how concerns about robbery, harassment, and personal safety shape where and when drivers work.

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Teshie-Nungua remains a large and busy enclave where thousands of people live and work without difficulty. The concerns therefore do not mean every part of the area is unsafe.

Nevertheless, the latest discussion has renewed calls for improved street lighting, stronger police patrols and better protection for ride-hailing drivers operating after dark.

Ohemaa Woyeje reacts to Kyere's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ohemaa Woyeje’s reaction to the reported death of Circle-based phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero and Terry.

The Ghanaian media personality expressed distress over the alleged violence in an Instagram post.

Kyere was reportedly found dead in Teshie days after disappearing during a business trip, with reports suggesting an attempt had been made to burn his body. Police reportedly arrested at least three suspects, while investigations into the circumstances of his death continued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh