Nana Yaa Serwaah has officially joined Tobinco Media Group's Agyenkwa 101.9 FM in Kumasi after departing Sompa FM

The broadcaster, known as Miztik Queen, hosted Sompa Nkommo before the station suspended all programmes for rebuilding

Nana Yaa Serwaah is set to anchor a new health and social advocacy show called Kabi Ma Me on Agyenkwa FM and Atinka TV

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Nana Yaa Serwaah, popularly known as Miztik Queen, has officially joined Tobinco Media Group (TMG), signing on with Agyenkwa 101.9 FM in Kumasi after a brief but notable stint at Sompa 93.1 FM.

Nana Yaa Serwaah, Oheneni Adazoa's replacement on Sompa Nkomo, joins Agyenkwa 101.9 FM after Sompa FM's closure. Photo source: Sompa 93.1 Fm, Nana Yaa Serwaah

Source: Facebook

The popular broadcaster's time at Sompa recently came to an abrupt end when the station suspended all programming for a full rebuild under a new ownership.

The broadcaster had stepped into the Sompa Nkomo talk show host chair following her former colleague Oheneni Adazoa's departure to Ahenfie FM in June 2026.

With Sompa FM shutting down operations shortly afterwards, Nana Yaa Serwaah has now found a new home within one of Ghana's growing media conglomerates.

Agyenkwa FM General Manager welcomes Yaa Serwaah

Benjamin Mintah Afari, General Manager of Agyenkwa 101.9 FM, issued a warm reception on behalf of the station's entire team.

"As the General Manager of Agyenkwa 101.9 FM, under the Tobinco Media Group, I, on behalf of the staff of Agyenkwa 101.9 FM, warmly welcome Nana Yaa Serwaah to the Agyenkwa family (TMG)."

"We are delighted to have you join us and look forward to your contribution, experience, and valuable ideas as we work together to strengthen and take Agyenkwa 101.9 FM to greater heights. Akwaaba, Nana Yaa Serwaah! We are happy to have you with us," he said.

Her arrival from Sompa FM is considered a significant acquisition for TMG, given her established connection with audiences and her track record in broadcast journalism.

Nana Yaa Serwaah to host new show

Nana Yaa Serwaah's new role comes with a flagship show.

Titled "Kabi Ma Me", the programme is reportedly billed as a health and social advocacy platform addressing relationships, family welfare, mental health and wider social concerns.

The show's teaser tagline, "Your Voice Matters", has already generated considerable anticipation ahead of its launch on both Agyenkwa 101.9 FM and Atinka TV Ghana.

With this move, Serwaah joins the Tobinco Media Group family that includes Atinka TV, Atinka 104.7 FM, Abasapa FM, Atinka Online, Bullet TV and Bullettvonline.

The announcement was initially shared on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, by Ghanaian journalist Sirr Ken.

Serwaah also publicly confirmed the move on Facebook and expressed gratitude to her fans and loved ones.

She wrote:

"My humble gratitude to all who supported Nana Yaa Serwaah, MIZTIK QUEEN. Let’s grow this beautiful journey and story together."

The Facebook posts announcing Nana Yaa Serwaah's move to Agyenkwa FM are below:

Reactions to Nana Yaa Serwaah's new move

YEN.com.gh compiled comments from social media following the announcement.

Is Patrick Partey wrote:

"Her programme will lift the station to become a household name. By a year today, Agyenkwa FM's "Kabi Ma Me" will be a talk of town. The social media team should project her programme, and the station will enjoy it."

Arhin Alfred said:

"Congratulations to you 🎉. May more success befall you in your days ahead of you."

Josephine Essien commented:

"Keep soaring to your highest heights, sis. 😘"

Naa Dedei Tettey joins Joy FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Naa Dedei Tettey’s new role as co-host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show after her departure from EIB Network.

The move marked the latest chapter in a remarkable decade-long broadcasting career spanning Starr 103.5 FM and GHOne TV.

Her arrival sparked excitement among fans and industry figures, who are eager to see the impact she will make on Joy FM’s flagship morning programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh