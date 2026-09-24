President John Dramani Mahama was seen sharing an adorable moment with First Lady Lordina Mahama, drawing warm reactions from Ghanaians who watched the touching video

The clip, shared by 1957 News, showed the couple standing close together before the President made a romantic gesture that left the First Lady smiling widely

The moment comes as Mahama continues a high-profile diplomatic trip to New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama was seen having an adorable moment with First Lady Lordina Mahama in a video that has since melted hearts online.

President Mahama shares an adorable moment with First Lady Lordina Mahama, sparking warm reactions from Ghanaians online. Image credit: Presidency/1957 News.

Source: Facebook

His Excellency has been in New York this week for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, delivering Ghana's national statement on Thursday, September 24, 2026, under the theme "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation."

In his address, Mahama called for major reforms to global governance, urging that Africa be granted a permanent seat on the UN Security Council with full rights and veto powers.

He also pushed for more affordable financing for developing countries, arguing that high borrowing costs continue to limit investment across the continent.

The trip has included several bilateral engagements, with the lighter moment alongside the First Lady coming amid the packed diplomatic schedule.

Mahama and First Lady share adorable moment

In a video shared by 1957 News, Mahama and Lordina Mahama were captured sharing an adorable moment beneath a wall of framed portraits at the venue.

The First Lady wore a vibrant kente outfit in red, yellow, green, and black patterns, paired with a matching wrap skirt and statement earrings, while the President appeared in a white traditional smock with an intricately patterned cap.

Standing close together with his arm wrapped around her, Mahama made a comment that made the First Lady smile.

He then went on to display a romantic gesture, planting a peck as the moment was captured on camera.

Mahama and the First Lady's adorable moment in New York is below.

Netizens react to Mahama's romantic gesture

The video drew a wave of admiration from Ghanaians online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

afuabaafibeatrice52 wrote:

"Adorable 😍❤️"

ell4ril commented:

"Our president loves love ❤️❤️❤️"

_jings_hub added:

"Awww😍 See me smiling like mumu 😍😍"

iam._edudzi shared:

"Smiling throughout the video like I was there❤️🥰😍😍😍🥰"

ohenmaa_helen wrote:

"See me here smiling soo wide 😀😀😀😀😀😀"

mary_gold_o added:

"I love how he adores her❤️"

Mahama distances himself from Kevin Taylor

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Mahama publicly stated he has no personal relationship with US-based broadcaster Kevin Taylor, describing him as a former card-carrying NPP member who turned against the party out of disappointment with its leadership.

The President said he does know Taylor's father, a chief in Asamankese, and suggested he could use that connection to address concerns about the broadcaster's conduct toward public figures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh