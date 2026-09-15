Ohemaa Mercy's ceremonial entrance at the 13th Tehillah Experience drew widespread attention for her elaborate priestly outfit

Her management released a statement on September 15, 2026, explaining the biblical symbolism behind each element of the look

The outfit, they claimed, was not just fashion but was described as intentional priestly regalia tied to the event's theme, 'The Altar of Fire'

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Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has explained the symbolism behind the elaborate outfit she wore during her entrance at the 2026 edition of the Tehillah Experience.

Ohemaa Mercy explains the biblical meaning behind the Tehillah Experience 2026 outfit. Image credit: Ohemaa Mercy

Source: Facebook

The gospel musician’s ceremonial appearance at the event attracted attention as she led worshippers during the 13th edition of Tehillah Experience, held at the Oil Dome of Royalhouse Chapel.

Following discussions about her outfit, her management on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, shared an editorial on her official Facebook page explaining the biblical meaning behind the various elements of her look.

Biblical meaning behind Ohemaa Mercy's Tehillah outfit

The statement, titled “The Message Behind the Mantle: Decoding Ohemaa Mercy’s Altar Entry at Tehillah Experience 2026,” explained that her appearance was not merely a fashion choice but was designed to communicate the theme of the event, “The Altar of Fire.”

According to the statement, the distinctive cap worn by Ohemaa Mercy was inspired by the priestly mitre worn by the High Priest in the Bible.

Her management referenced Exodus 28:36-38 and explained that the mitre represented holiness, priesthood, covering and submission to divine authority.

The statement also highlighted the cross that was carried ahead of the gospel musician during her entrance. It described the cross as the centre of the Christian faith and said its position ahead of her symbolised Christ going before believers.

The white linen accompanying the cross was said to represent righteousness and resurrection, while the cross itself pointed to Christ’s sacrifice and the reconciliation between God and humanity.

Symbolic meaning behind Ohemaa Mercy's flowing garment

Her flowing garment was also given symbolic meaning. According to her management, the white represented purity and consecration, while gold symbolised glory and kingship.

The crimson colour, meanwhile, represented sacrifice, with the statement connecting it to the biblical call for believers to present their bodies as a living sacrifice.

Ohemaa Mercy’s entrance was further described as an intentional procession rather than a casual stage appearance. Her management said the procession, accompanied by horns and intercessory prayers, was intended to reflect biblical scenes of worship and priestly service.

The statement concluded that the outfit was not simply a costume but “Priestly Regalia for an Altar Assignment.”

Management also expressed appreciation to those who attended the 2026 Tehillah Experience and supported the ministry’s mandate.

The Facebook post from the camp of Ohemaa Mercy regarding her outfit is below.

Ohemaa Mercy's ex-husband makes rare appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Isaac Twum-Ampofo’s striking appearance at Ohemaa Mercy’s 2026 Tehillah Experience.

The former husband and manager of the gospel singer drew attention with his transformed look and continued public support for her ministry.

Ohemaa Mercy divorced Twum-Ampofo in 2024 after saying she received confirmation from God during three months of prayer to focus fully on her ministry. Despite the separation, the former couple have maintained a cordial relationship and continue to support each other.

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Source: YEN.com.gh