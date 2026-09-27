Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu weighed in on the ongoing fan base rivalries that fuel conflict within Ghana's entertainment industry

The comic actor cautioned loyal fans who go to extreme lengths defending celebrities, noting the risks they expose themselves to

Kwaku Manu also had a message for upcoming artistes, urging them to embrace humility and patience as they chase stardom

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Kumawood comic actor Kwaku Manu has spoken candidly about fan base conflicts in Ghana's entertainment industry, arguing that such rivalries are simply an unavoidable feature of showbiz life.

Kwaku Manu says fans shouldn't engage in argument over their favourite celebrities. Photo credit: @kwakumanu.

Source: Instagram

Speaking publicly on the matter, Kwaku Manu said the competitive nature of fan bases has always existed and will continue to exist, regardless of any efforts to curb it. He pointed to the behaviour of some artistes as a contributing factor.

"Every fanbase wants their celebrity to be bigger than the other. Some artistes also boldly state that they are bigger than other artistes, and this creates controversies in the system," he said.

The actor was quick to add that none of this is particularly surprising. "This is natural, and there is nothing you can do about it because we came to meet it, so far as the entertainment industry is concerned," he stated.

Kwaku Manu's Warning to Celebrity Fans

Beyond addressing the rivalries themselves, Kwaku Manu turned his attention to fans who go too far in their devotion to celebrities. He urged supporters to think carefully about the risks they take when they fight battles on behalf of public figures who may not even know they exist.

According to the actor, loyalty to a celebrity should never come at the cost of one's own wellbeing or safety.

"You may like me as an artiste, but try to prioritise yourself first. You can be a loyal fan and get hurt or even get into trouble. Meanwhile, the artiste may not even be aware of such a situation," he cautioned.

It is a blunt but important reminder, particularly in an era when online fan wars can quickly spill over into real-world consequences.

Kwaku Manu's advice for upcoming artistes

Kwaku Manu also used the opportunity to address the next generation of Ghanaian entertainers directly, offering a word of caution about the pace at which young artistes chase fame.

He expressed concern that many upcoming acts lack the patience required to build sustainable careers, noting that the rush for quick success often does more harm than good.

"Upcoming artistes should be humble and patient because stardom can ruin you easily. This upcoming generation hates to be patient. So, I would advise them to stay patient, humble, and prayerful," he added.

Kwaku Manu talks about Salinko's wealth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu’s fierce defence of colleague Salinko during a heated interview.

The dispute began after a man questioned the source of Salinko’s wealth and linked it to speculation surrounding his father’s death.

Kwaku Manu condemned the claims and warned that God would punish anyone associating Salinko’s fortune with the tragedy.

His remarks have since sparked renewed debate about whether celebrities should explain the sources of their wealth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh