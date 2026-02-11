Nollywood legend Pete Edochie has denied death rumours, stating that he is alive and in good health

The veteran actor reflected on repeated death hoaxes about him, citing multiple similar instances

In an interview, he also shared the family impact of false reports while expressing his gratitude for life

Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has refuted rumours of his death that recently circulated on social media.

Edochie, one of Nollywood's legendary stars, was rumoured to have passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The hoax started after an X page alleged that Pete Edochie had passed away after being rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The account also claimed that the news of the veteran actor's death had been confirmed by his eldest son on social media.

However, checks from reputable media outlets showed that the claims about Pete Edochie were completely false and not backed by any credible source.

There was also no verified statement from any member of the veteran actor's family confirming the rumour about their patriarch, prompting Wode Maya, the famous Ghanaian YouTuber, to condemn those peddling the claims.

Pete Edochie speaks on latest death hoax

Reacting to false reportage in an interview with Vanguard, the 78-year-old veteran actor has confirmed he is alive and in good health.

"I'm alive and will die when my maker calls me home," Edochie reportedly said.

The award-winning actor recounted various false death reports over the years, including claims he died abroad or in a plane crash, noting that it was about the seventh time.

"I have been killed about seven times. There was a time they said I travelled abroad and died there. At other times, they said that the plane I boarded from Enugu to Ethiopia suddenly crashed and I didn't survive," he explained.

Pete Edochie also described how the rumours have affected his family, recalling an incident when his wife received a phone call claiming he had died while she was preparing for church.

He also mentioned a report from Ghana last year alleging he had been buried.

The actor stated that he draws strength from advice given to him by Nigeria's late nationalist leader, Nnamdi Azikiwe, who told him that those who wish death on others often do not outlive their targets.

"He said that anybody who wishes you death will die before you. All those people who wished Zik death died before him. That was what I learnt from Zik," Edochie said.

The celebrated actor, who turns 79 on March 7, 2026, expressed gratitude for his health and said longevity runs in his family.

