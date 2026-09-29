Shatta Wale wrote an open letter to President Mahama on September 28, 2026, calling for a balanced framework to tackle defamation and abuse on social media

The dancehall musician proposed a legal framework for proven online misconduct with due process, while insisting no citizen should be punished for criticising a public official

His letter followed Mahama's call at a New York town hall for a national conversation on regulating TikTok, amid arrests of people over social media posts

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Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has written an open letter to President John Dramani Mahama, calling for a balanced legal framework to deal with defamation, harassment and abuse on social media.

Shatta Wale writes an open letter to President Mahama with seven proposals to tackle social media abuse. Image credit: Shatta Wale/John Mahama.

Source: Facebook

The letter, posted on his X account, responds to the President's recent comments on regulating TikTok and other new media platforms.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with Ghanaians in New York on Friday, September 25, 2026, Mahama said platforms like TikTok had created challenges around misinformation and insults.

He was responding to a question about recent arrests linked to social media posts, and said he often learns of such arrests through the media.

According to the President, the reasons given for some of the arrests worry him, although he questioned whether Ghanaians want a situation where anybody can insult anybody.

Mahama tasked the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) with organising a stakeholder forum on how new media should be regulated.

His comments came days after police arrested Salomey Awity Bafoh, a senior nursing officer, over her alleged links to the anonymous TikTok account Ghana Jollof, which has been critical of the President.

Earlier in 2026, TikTokers including Juiscy Vibez, Bawumia Ba and Mamaone were also arrested, while Camilla Alhassan was jailed for a year for publishing false news about Mahama.

Shatta Wale's proposals on online abuse

In the letter dated Monday, September 28, 2026, Shatta Wale said he had spent many years as the subject of unverified allegations and public ridicule.

He argued that this culture grew out of entertainment commentary and comment sections before social media platforms amplified it.

The musician called on Parliament, the Judiciary, security agencies, the media and civil society to develop a clearly defined legal framework for serious and proven online misconduct.

He also wanted the framework to protect criticism, journalism, satire and political expression.

Shatta Wale wrote:

"No citizen should be punished for criticising a President, public official or public figure."

Platforms operating in Ghana, he added, should strengthen account verification using the existing Ghana Card SIM registration without forcing citizens to give up anonymity.

Shatta Wale on penalties and criminal libel

On sanctions, the musician suggested that where Parliament deems specific online conduct criminal, penalties should be proportionate, with custodial sentences not exceeding one month.

He also cautioned against any measure that would reintroduce criminal libel, which Ghana repealed in 2001.

Public education on responsible online conduct, he argued, should accompany any legal reform, and the creative industry should be consulted early. Shatta Wale wrote:

"The goal is not to silence citizens, but to restore responsibility to our public conversation while preserving the freedoms on which our democracy stands."

He added that he remained available to contribute to the national dialogue.

Shatta Wale's X post, in which he shares his open letter to President Mahama on social media abuse, is below.

Ghana Jollof case: Nurse denied bail

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the High Court in Accra refused a bail application by Salomey Awity Bafoh, the nurse linked to the Ghana Jollof account, in a ruling reported on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

The judge cited ongoing investigations and fears that evidence could be compromised or deleted if she were released. Police are also searching for Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, believed to be the account's operator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh