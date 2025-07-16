Gloria Sarfo has empathised with scores of Ghanaian film professionals who had become stagnant because of the industry's woes

The actress, in a recent social media post, shared her frustrations about the downward trend of the country's movie industry

Gloria Sarfo's emotional post garnered traction online as several of her colleagues also shared their disappointment

Actress Gloria Sarfo has spoken out about the decline of Ghana's movie industry and its detrimental impact on the country's film professionals.

In a social media post on July 15, the seasoned actress expressed her concern about the number of talented film actors being wasted in Ghana due to the movie industry's struggles.

According to Gloria Sarfo, her exploits in Ghana and Nigeria had exposed her to how much her home country was lagging behind.

"Honestly, if you're in Nigeria as an actor, you'd realise that you've REALLY WASTED YOUR TALENT back in Ghana. As in, people are shooting on a daily basis, back to back, nonstop. Meanwhile, in my country, Ghana, producers STRUGGLE to even shoot one film in a year!! It's CRAZY, totally disheartening. What has happened to our industry??? Talents are BEING WASTED."

Gloria Sarfo stated that the industry had sunk to an all-time low and needed solutions urgently.

The actress' appeal has resonated with scores of her colleagues, including Beverly Afaglo.

Reactions to Gloria Sarfo's movie industry comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Gloria Sarfo's rants about the local film sector.

iamsarahaloysius said:

"Please can someone tell them not to be hard to themselves, and that we also have our own struggle in the film industry here in Nigeria? My darling it’s everywhere. The industry is still struggling all over Africa."

sonoliciastrend_gh shared:

"How many producers do we have in Ghana? The few ones we have barely produce and even if they do they focus on cinemas."

kvngclaude remarked:

"Thank you for making this post. I grew up watching you on TV. Inspired by you and other great talents to also trek the acting path. I think the Ghanaian movie industry is going through a shift and will bounce back stronger. I know that. Ghana movie industry will be great again."

emekaokoye14 shared:

"E good make u just stay here start taking scripts back to back."

queen_linda_one commented:

"Ghanaians love to always use same faces for acting while Nigerians give multiple faces chances. Ghanaians need to grow in so many things."

ghanismedia added:

"Fortunately, people of Ghana loved to watch movies too, so why is none actually happening, big ups to @officiallilwin for trying his best anyway."

Dr Likee prepares for new action film

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Dr Likee had been spotted flaunting his swordsmanship skills.

Snippets of Akabenezer with a sword were from an upcoming movie, produced by one of his proteges, Kyinkyina Twan.

The Ghanaian movie features several other stars, including Kofi Adjorlolo and Joe Shortingo, and is highly anticipated.

