Bishop Benson Kiengei broke his silence on Monday, September 28, 2026, over claims he fathered Dama wa Spares's third child

The prominent Kenyan preacher accused online users of using AI to make the child resemble him and urged Dama wa Spares to protect her child's dignity

Bishop Benson Kiengei's public response has drawn mixed reactions, with some questioning why he chose to respond at all

Bishop Benson Kiengei, one of Kenya's most prominent preachers, has publicly addressed rumours circulating online that he is the biological father of a child belonging to Dama wa Spares, a popular businesswoman and former church member.

Popular Kenyan clergyman Bishop Benson Kiengei denies fathering businesswoman Dama wa Spares's third child. Photo source: Bishop Ben Kamau Jcm, Damaris Wa Dama Spares Original

Source: Facebook

He made his position clear in a Facebook post on Monday, September 28, 2026, flatly denying the claims and calling out what he described as deliberate AI manipulation.

In the post, Kiengei stated he was reluctant to draw attention to the matter but felt compelled to speak after images appeared to have been digitally altered to make the child resemble him.

The prominent clergyman questioned why people were so invested in forcing the narrative, writing:

"Why are you all forcing this kid to belong where she doesn't belong? Why use AI to make her look like me? Were you all disappointed at that level that you all hoped that she was my daughter so that you could continue fighting the compassionate Gospel?"

Bishop Kiengei hits back at paternity rumours

The prominent preacher framed the allegations as part of a broader attempt to undermine his ministry, suggesting critics were hoping the child would turn out to be his so they could use it against his religious work.

The Jesus Christ Compassion Ministries (JCM) leader wrote in Kikuyu that he was aware of who he was and urged people to stop pursuing what he described as a battle that was neither theirs nor his.

Bishop Benson Kiengei also directed a message at the child's mother, asking her to shield her child from the noise online.

"To the mother, spare your child all this online nonsense and respectfully preserve your child's dignity," he wrote.

Kiengei and Dama, the CEO and founder of Dama Mobile Spares in Nairobi, were close friends for many years, and she was a matron at his JCC church until their infamous fallout.

The Facebook post of Bishop Benson Kiengei addressing the partenity allegations is below:

Kenyans react to Bishop Benson Kiengei's statement

The post attracted swift responses from Kenyans, and opinion was divided on whether the bishop made the right call by responding publicly.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Nyamburah Mwangi wrote:

"No one is above the programme, and because you know it's AI-generated, why is it bothering you?"

Diof Creater said:

"The more you try to justify yourself, the deeper they drag you into the mud. I know you are wise, Bishop."

Gakunyi Wa Kibugi commented:

"No weapons formed aganist the tea will prosper, Mr Bishop."

Kui Gichanga added:

"Silence is golden, and wisdom is not for everyone. Why did you respond? Now, the story gets spicy."

Nash Ngare wrote:

"Good advice. Only they don't know soon those under age shall become of age and shall sue us for damages for such exposure."

Bishop Kiengei's ex-wife confirms second divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Keziah wa Kariuki, ex-wife of Bishop Kiengei, confirming that her marriage to businessman George Njoroge had ended and that she was now single.

After years of rumours and questions from followers, the gospel singer addressed her relationship status in a candid Facebook video.

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Source: YEN.com.gh