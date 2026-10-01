Suwarison Tv and Live Radio announced the death of Kumi Amankwaa Francis, aka KAF, on Thursday, October 1, 2026

Kumi Amankwaa Francis previously served as the communications director for the NPP in Techiman North, Bono East Region

The Wenchi-based broadcast station extended condolences to the deceased politician's family and the Techiman North constituency

Kumi Amankwaa Francis, popularly known as KAF, the former communications director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Techiman North constituency, has reportedly died.

Former NPP Techiman North Communications Director Kumi Amankwaa Francis passes away. Photo source: Kumi Amankwaa Francis

Source: Facebook

Wenchi-based broadcast station Suwarison TV and Live Radio broke the news on Facebook on Thursday, October 1, 2026, announcing the passing of the party communicator and extending condolences to his family and the Techiman North constituency.

No further details regarding the circumstances of his death or funeral arrangements have been made public at this time.

However, reports indicate that the former NPP executive passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Kumi Francis' role in NPP Techiman North

Kumi Amankwaa Francis was a recognised figure in party politics within the Bono East Region, having served as the communications director for NPP Techiman North on various media outlets and other channels.

In that role, he was responsible for driving the party's messaging and public engagement in the constituency.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of former NPP Techiman North Communications Director Kumi Amankwaa Francis is below:

Tributes pour in for Kumi Amankwaa Francis

The announcement of Kumi Amankwaa Francis' death drew an outpouring of grief from followers of the station, with many taking to the comments section to pay their respects to the late NPP figure.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Maabena Papabi wrote:

"Eiii, bra kuju, why so soon 😭😭😭?"

Friday Citizen said:

"Rest well, my brother."

Nana Kojo Atobra wrote:

"Kwadwo Damirifa due."

Bonokyempemnana Kwadwo Takyiah added:

"Oh, may he rest well."

Yeboah Martha commented:

"Hmm, I am speechless. May his gentle soul rest peacefully."

Former NPP Asawase constituency secretary dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Adam Abdul Majeed, the former NPP Asawase Constituency Secretary, whose death was announced by party communications team member Awal Mohammed.

Years earlier, Majeed survived a devastating gas explosion that left him with severe burns but killed his wife, young child and househelp—a tragedy that, Mohammed said, changed him forever.

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Source: YEN.com.gh