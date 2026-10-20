Nollywood actress Chita Agwu announced her divorce from businessman Johnson Maduabuchi on Instagram on Monday, October 19, 2026

The couple married traditionally in October 2014 before holding a white wedding in June 2015, spending over a decade together

Chita Agwu addressed fans directly in a written statement, revealing her mindset as she steps into life as a single woman

Nollywood actress Chita Agwu has confirmed that her marriage to businessman Johnson Maduabuchi is over, indicating the union has been legally dissolved after more than a decade.

Chita Agwu takes to Instagram Stories to speak about her marriage to Johnson Maduabuchi, saying it has come to an end. Photo credit@chitaoxe1 Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The couple began their life together with a traditional wedding ceremony on October 25, 2014, followed by a white wedding in June 2015. Their marriage lasted 11 years in total before reaching its end.

Chita broke the news through a written statement published on her Instagram story on Monday, October 19, 2026, addressing her followers and well-wishers personally and deliberately.

"After much thought and a deeply personal journey, I wish to officially inform the public that my marriage has been legally dissolved by the court," she said.

Chita Agwu chooses peace after divorce

The actress made it abundantly clear she has no intention of turning her personal life into public theatre.

In her statement, she said she would not be sharing private details or engaging in public discussions about the circumstances surrounding her divorce, and requested that both she and Johnson be afforded their privacy during this period.

"This chapter of my life has come to an end, and I have chosen to embrace this new beginning with peace, grace, and dignity. Marriage is a personal journey, and not every story ends the way we once hoped. However, I believe that every individual deserves the freedom to move forward without judgment, ridicule, or public humiliation. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will not be sharing private details or engaging in public discussions about the circumstances surrounding my divorce."

Rather than dwelling on what went wrong, Chita framed the announcement around what comes next.

She described stepping into a new chapter as a single woman with a mindset rooted in choosing "peace over controversy, healing over bitterness, and growth over public explanations."

She also expressed appreciation for her former husband, keeping her tone measured and dignified throughout.

The statement was notably free of blame or bitterness, reflecting a deliberate choice to bow out of the marriage quietly rather than court attention through conflict.

See Chita Agwu's Instagram post below:

Actress Chiamaka Nwokeukwu's marriage ends

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Nollywood actress Chiamaka Nwokeukwu’s announcement that her marriage has ended, following allegations of infidelity and years of carrying the family responsibilities alone.

The actress said she gave up her career to raise their child while her husband lived abroad, and alleged he continued promising marriage to his former girlfriend.

A video sent to Chiamaka reportedly showed items at the woman’s home that intensified her suspicions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh