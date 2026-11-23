Veteran Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has addressed rumours that he has been unfaithful in his marriage, insisting he has never cheated

In a viral video, the actor said receptionists at hotels he had stayed in could confirm whether any woman had ever come to see him

His longtime friend and Nollywood colleague Pawpaw was heard backing him in the clip, as many social media users praised the pair's enduring friendship online

Veteran Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has addressed rumours that he has been cheating in his marriage.

Veteran Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, addresses cheating rumours in a viral video. Photo source: @thetattleroom_ng/Instagram, Chinedu Ikedieze TV/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Aki made the comments at an event in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he appeared alongside his longtime colleague Osita Iheme, known as Pawpaw.

The rumours began after some gossip blogs alleged that the actor was involved with another woman.

Days earlier, he appeared to respond to the claims while sharing photos of an award from the African Students Association of Bronx Community College in New York.

In the caption, he described himself as a "So-called Cheater, whom God has blessed". Aki, who rose to fame alongside Pawpaw in the 2002 hit movie Aki na Ukwa, has been one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces for over two decades.

He is currently married to Stephanie Promise, with whom he has welcomed a son.

Aki addresses cheating rumours

Speaking in the video, Aki firmly denied ever being unfaithful. "I have never cheated and I will not cheat [...] Ask anybody that knows me," he said.

He also described himself as a man with "a pedigree". The actor went further to make a bold challenge to anyone doubting him.

According to him, he could provide the names of all the hotels he had stayed in. He added that receptionists at those hotels could be asked how many times they had seen any woman come to see him.

Watch the Instagram video of Aki addressing the rumours below:

Pawpaw backs Aki in viral video

It was Pawpaw who drew attention to the audience member's remark about Aki cheating, prompting the response.

As Aki made his case, Pawpaw was heard loudly backing his longtime friend. Many fans who watched the video noted the excitement in his voice as he shouted that he believed him.

The two actors have shared a close bond since they first starred together in Aki na Ukwa. Over the years, they have featured in several movies and also established Aki and Pawpaw Entertainment together.

Their friendship has remained one of the most celebrated in Nollywood.

Aki's cheating rumours video sparks reactions

Many social media users said they believed Aki, with some praising his bond with Pawpaw and others cautioning people against trusting bloggers. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@okaforrita735 said:

"Good job maka clarification"

@theproperty_babyy wrote:

"I believe him 💯"

@ang_elbrightsule commented:

"Omo pawpaw voice is forever goated 😂😍"

@_ye__rii said:

"Na him sabi 😂"

Commenting, @iamsheila_ wrote:

"I love how paw paw his twin was shouting. 'I believe you'.. Beautiful Bromance❤️"

@lynda_ugwu commented:

"A lot of you believe bloggers so much [...] and you all will absorb it."

Rachael Okonkwo flaunts engagement ring

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo flaunted an engagement ring amid reports that she was set to marry billionaire Chukwudi Onuorah.

Rumours about her love life began spreading in October 2026 after she was seen in several videos with an unidentified man.

The actress, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, later sparked excitement with the ring. Rachael Okonkwo was also recently appointed Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Enugu State on Film and Creative Industry Development.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh